Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Navigating ocean bars: Prioritising safe passage

by Safe Transport Victoria 4 Apr 02:44 PDT
Navigating ocean bars: Prioritising safe passage © Safe Transport Victoria

Recent fatalities of experienced boaters who were familiar with the local conditions, have highlighted the inherent risks associated with ocean bar crossings.

A bar is a shallow sandbar where rivers, creeks, or harbours meet the sea, and they pose significant risks to navigation.

Among the most traversed bars in Victoria are Barwon Heads and Inverloch.

Regardless of favourable weather forecasts, well-maintained safety gear, and local advice on the safest routes—a momentary lapse in judgment can lead to significant consequences when it comes to crossing bars.

When next heading to a waterway with a known bar - take a moment to refresh yourself on the below tips.

Navigating ocean bars: Prioritising safe passage - photo © Safe Transport Victoria
Navigating ocean bars: Prioritising safe passage - photo © Safe Transport Victoria

Related Articles

Safety Warning: Check your sealed decks
Unseen issues can cause capsizes Maritime Safety Victoria (MSV) technical experts outline the features of sealed decks and how they should work. If you have a small boat with a deck that is intended to be watertight, there are a number of issues to look out for. Posted on 28 Mar 2019 Safety Alert: Navigation lights
TSV and Victoria Police are encountering vessels that have lights installed incorrectly There have been recent collisions directly attributable to the incorrect placement of navigation lights and /or vessels displaying navigation lights that do not comply with the Marine Safety Regulations 2012 (Vic) (MSR). Posted on 14 Feb 2019 Engine pod breaks from transom
Highlighting the importance of thorough boat maintenance A couple of keen fishers were heading home after a morning on the water when the outboard motor pod failed, slewing the motor to the starboard side and spinning the boat 180 degrees. Posted on 21 Jan 2019 Dangers of bow riding
Allowing people to sit on the bow could put them in grave danger Across Australia in recent years, there have been a number of serious incidents and fatalities occurring after people slip from the bow of a vessel. Posted on 19 Jan 2019 Lessons Learnt: Could you save yourself?
Victorian boater David shares his story of experiencing cold shock This month's Lessons Learnt feature focusses on the risk of falling overboard - as part of our 'Prepare to survive: Know the five' campaign message, 'Practise getting back on'. Posted on 17 Jan 2019 Lessons Learnt: When weather turns deadly
Looking at the first 'Prepare to survive' campaign message Victorian boater Max says he's witnessed weather having fatal consequences. As a child, Max was fishing with his dad off South Werribee in Port Phillip Bay, when his dad spotted a huge storm front coming in from Geelong. Posted on 9 Dec 2018 Prepare to survive: Know the five
New boating safety campaign in Victoria, Australia The campaign encourages people heading out on the water to prepare - because ending up in Victorian waters, which remain cool year-round, is one of the greatest risks to the safety of boaters and paddlers. Posted on 8 Dec 2018 Prepare your boat for summer
Every accident or incident is unique but all occur due to a series of events Every accident or incident is unique but all occur due to a series of events, circumstances or failures. Good preparation gives the master of a vessel the best opportunity to make good decisions while on the water. Posted on 12 Oct 2018
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy