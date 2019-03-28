Navigating ocean bars: Prioritising safe passage

by Safe Transport Victoria 4 Apr 02:44 PDT

Recent fatalities of experienced boaters who were familiar with the local conditions, have highlighted the inherent risks associated with ocean bar crossings.

A bar is a shallow sandbar where rivers, creeks, or harbours meet the sea, and they pose significant risks to navigation.

Among the most traversed bars in Victoria are Barwon Heads and Inverloch.

Regardless of favourable weather forecasts, well-maintained safety gear, and local advice on the safest routes—a momentary lapse in judgment can lead to significant consequences when it comes to crossing bars.

When next heading to a waterway with a known bar - take a moment to refresh yourself on the below tips.