Silent-Yachts launches first ultra-efficient solar electric Silent 62 3-Deck

by Silent-Yachts 4 Apr 07:51 PDT

Innovative shipyard Silent-Yachts has launched its first Silent 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran at its facility in Fano, Italy.

  • New Silent 62 featuring additional 3rd deck
  • Multiple deck layouts available
  • Ultra-efficient next generation solar electric drivetrain
  • 5+1 cabins and 6 bathrooms

3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri
3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri

Based on the bestselling Silent 60 but increasing the overall length of the hull by two feet (0.60m), the Silent 62 3-Deck offers an additional third deck instead of the regular flybridge. The result is a thrilling combination of the superyacht flair of the top-of-the-range Silent 80 3-Deck and the compact dimensions of the Silent 60. The best of both worlds, in other words.

Moreover, the third deck is available in three different versions: an open sky lounge, a closed sky lounge, as well as a closed owner's suite variation. All versions are available with a "front exit" on the main deck, which allows guests to directly step onto the foredeck from the main saloon.

3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri
3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri

"The launch of our first Silent 62 3-Deck is a proud moment as we continue to innovate and expand the Silent range," says Chief Executive Officer Fabrizio Iarrera. "It is also proof positive that the brand continues to operate normally and is focused on delivering boats to clients."

The first Silent 62 3-Deck has an additional open deck instead of the flybridge, offering a fantastic outdoor community space equipped with full dining facilities, panoramic views and a superyacht atmosphere.

With 5+1 guest cabins and 6 bathrooms the yacht can sleep up to 12 guests in quiet comfort.

3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri
3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri

Quiet, clean and efficient

The Silent 62 3-Deck shares the same new ultra-efficient drivetrain as the two flybridge Silent 62 catamarans launched at the end of last year. This next-generation drivetrain implements the latest liquid cooled batteries, with higher energy density, greater capacity and faster charging rates, thanks to optimised thermal management.

Equipped with a solar array Solar array of 16.8 kWp, twin 180 kW E-motors and a 286 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, plus a range extender of 145kW Peak, the Silent 62 3-Deck has a cruising speed of 6-8 knots and trans-ocean range.

Silent-Yachts plans to deliver this first Silent 62 3-Deck catamaran to its owners in a few weeks.

3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri
3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri

Short specifications:

  • Solar array: 16.8 kWp
  • Daily energy generation: approx. 100 kWh
  • LOA: 62 ft (18.88 m)
  • Beam: 29.5 ft (8.99 m)
  • Draft: 4.1 ft (1,34 m)
  • Certification: CE A
  • Range: Trans Ocean
  • Light displacement: 42.6 tons
  • Water: 2 x 1000 L
  • Fuel: 2 x 950 L
  • Version: 3-deck, front exit
  • Cabins: 5+1 cabins / 6 bathrooms
  • Powertrain
  • E-motors: 2 x 340 kW peak, 2 x 180 kW continuous
  • Lithium battery: 286 kWh
  • Range extender: 145 kW Peak (100 kW continuous)
  • Cruising speed: 6-8 knots

3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri
3-Deck Silent 62 - photo © Alessandro Guerrieri

