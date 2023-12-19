The Italian Sea Group announces the keel laying of the Admiral 53m hybrid superyacht

Admiral 53m hybrid superyacht © The Italian Sea Group Admiral 53m hybrid superyacht © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 4 Apr 08:04 PDT

The Italian Sea Group announces the keel laying of the new 53m superyacht Admiral, the third in production and the first with hybrid propulsion.

"The keel laying ceremony is a special moment in the construction of a yacht that begins to take concrete shape - commented Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - This Admiral superyacht in hybrid version, credits our constant and continuous research into sustainability towards navigation with almost non-existent emissions, both at sea and in the atmosphere".

The 53m superyacht Admiral has a design without visual barriers; the elegant fluidity between external and internal spaces creates a continuous and natural dialogue between all the environments, characterized by large volumes and structural details.

The interiors reveal a refined and enveloping atmosphere thanks to carefully selected precious and natural materials such as wood, stones and rough metals.

Admiral 53m can accommodate up to 12 guests in the five spacious suites on the lower deck at the bow and in the Owner cabin on the main deck also equipped with a private external terrace. The yacht hosts a 7.5 m tender, two jet skis, the rescue boat and various toys in the open bow area in front of the wheelhouse.

Regarding the propulsion system, the superyacht is equipped with an innovative hybrid system which includes:

Two DIESEL main engines and electric alternators: which allow the distribution of energy to all on-board services during navigation with the generators turned off and allowing the batteries to recharge.

A generous lithium polymer battery pack to power the yacht in all its services and comforts for several hours with zero emissions, without noise pollution and in the complete absence of vibrations.

Delivery of the new 53-metre superyacht Admiral is scheduled for the first half of 2026.