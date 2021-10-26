CMC Marine and Furuno, a new synergy for maximum stability at sea

CMC Marine announces the integration of its stabilization systems © CMC Marine CMC Marine announces the integration of its stabilization systems © CMC Marine

by CMC Marine 5 Apr 02:53 PDT

In its ongoing drive to improve the user experience, CMC Marine announces the integration of its stabilization systems with the displays produced by Furuno, the Japanese multinational specialising in navigation electronics, which means that Furuno's Multifunction Displays and chartplotters will now be able to monitor and manage CMC Marine stabilization and control systems.

CMC Marine joins forces with Furuno, an international benchmark in marine electronics since 1938, to offer users an even simpler and more immediate experience of the company's stabilization and control systems. Integration with the innovative DALI interface (Display, Assistance, Logging Interface) developed by CMC Marine allows users to view and manage the company's stabilization and control systems directly on Furuno's Multifunction Displays (MFDs) and chartplotters.

Users now have easier access, directly from their Furuno Displays, to monitor stabilizer operation and performance, select operating modes and parameters, and access system information and alarms. For yachts equipped with CMC Marine's Directa steering system, users can also monitor the rudder angle and conveniently select operating modes.

"In the last 15 years we've installed over 2,500 systems on yachts and superyachts built by the world's top boatyards," commented CMC Marine Vice President Pietro Cappiello. "It's now safe to say we're leaders in the market for stabilization systems to install on yachts and superyachts from 40 feet to over 80 metres; if we've gained this position, it's because we've always worked hard to keep improving our offering. We're continually in touch with our clients to hear their feedback and understand how to help them improve their owners' cruising experience. And to do this, we work with excellent partners, such as Furuno."

CMC Marine DALI is compatible with the Furuno NavNet TZtouch3 (TZT9F/TZT12F/TZT16F/TZT19F) and TZT2BB series Multifunction Displays.