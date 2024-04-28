Please select your home edition
Meet Maritimo at the Singapore Boating Festival

by Maritimo 4 Apr 22:12 PDT 25-28 April, 2024
Maritimo M75 © Maritimo

Maritimo luxury motor yachts, will be appearing at the 2024 Singapore Yachting Festival - 25 to 28 April at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove. The Yacht Sales Co. will be host Maritimo at the Festival as the company's official dealer in South-East Asia.

Singapore has become the business and activity hub for high-net-worth individuals in the region and will be the perfect platform during the Singapore Yachting Festival for renowned Australian manufacturer, Maritimo to showcase their magnificent motor yachts.

Singapore, considered the hub of Asia's marine industry and gateway to the region's pristine cruising grounds, is a sophisticated yachting market.

ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove is the highly-awarded, Platinum Gold Anchor marina, entertainment and lifestyle destination that will welcome the latest models from leading international brands, water toys, electronics and lifestyle products that appeal to the ever-increasing appetite of the Singapore and Asian audiences.

Maritimo will be represented by The Yacht Sales Co. who have had a presence in Asia for 11 years. Appointed in February 2023 and with offices in Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as agents in the Philippines and Malaysia, The Yacht Sales Co. is Maritimo's official dealer in South-East Asia.

"While we won't have a Maritimo on display, we will have a dedicated information and sales marquee with a team of Maritimo specialists on site to assist visitors to the Singapore Yachting Festival," said Mark Elkington, Managing Director at Yacht Sales Co.

"There is a strong following for the brand through South-East Asia and we are confident of a warm reception at the show.

Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo

"We already have a number of orders pending for 75s and 60s, and predict a lot of new orders coming through this year ahead of a big surge in interest in Maritimo once there is a boat available for inspection.

As Mark explained, "Made in Australia is a strong motivator. Maritimo Motor Yachts are renowned for their aesthetics and their quality as sturdy, long-range cruising vessels.

In May, we will have several South-East Asian buyers coming to the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show to see Maritimo's latest models and visit the factory."

Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 - photo © Maritimo

