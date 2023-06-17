Powerboat P1 announces expanded partnership with Mercury Racing

by Powerboat P1 10 Apr 09:17 PDT

Powerboat P1 has announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Mercury Racing. This will see Mercury Racing, a leading global provider of high-performance marine propulsion systems, continue to be the Official Engine of the UIM Class 1 World Championship and Powerboat P1 racing. The exclusive agreement extends to propellers and drives, with the sponsorship benefits running across all the events in the 2024 Class 1 series and the five events in the P1 Offshore race calendar, together with the Key West Championship.

P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala explained: Our partnership with Mercury Racing began in 2017 and has expanded each year with new areas of collaboration and mutual business development. Partnering with the world's leading marine engine manufacturer adds significant value to our business and this new agreement is another great step we are taking together to build upon an already successful relationship."

The Mercury Racing 1100 Competition engine is the Official Power of the UIM Class 1 World Championship, the pinnacle of offshore racing. It was developed exclusively for APBA offshore racing and features Mercury Racing's exclusive aluminum four-valve cylinder heads and dual overhead camshaft valve train. Class 1 teams will receive onsite technical support through Mercury Racing's Race Support Team, underscoring its commitment to the sport and its products.

"Partnering with P1 allows Mercury Racing to share our passion for Wide Open competition with race teams and fans around the world," explained Jeff Broman, director of category for Mercury Racing. "We're committed to providing the highest power and performance on the water and nothing puts that to the test like the demanding conditions of offshore racing. Continuing this relationship allows our Race Support Team to be onsite in the pits, ensuring maximum output and fair competition, and it gives race fans the opportunity to connect with Mercury Racing in the P1 Village."

New in 2024, the Mercury Racing tour truck will be at the St. Petersburg race event in October displaying consumer products and high-performance propellers. For fans not able to attend races in person, Powerboat P1's Class 1 and P1 Offshore racing is broadcast nationally in the United States on the Bally Sports Regional Networks.

UIM Class 1 and P1 Offshore racing will get under way next month at Cocoa Beach on Florida's Space Coast: