125 years of Pantaenius - Founded on Trust

The Hamburg-based insurance specialist Pantaenius celebrates its 125th anniversary. Today, Pantaenius Versicherungsmakler GmbH serves approximately 5,000 medium-sized companies from five locations: Düsseldorf, Eisenach, Kiel, Munich and Hamburg.

The Hamburg location has characterised Pantaenius from the very beginning. In 1899, Johann C. Pantaenius founded a brokerage firm for marine insurance in the Free and Hanseatic City. His successor expanded the business in the 1920s to include property and life insurance.

In 1963, Harald Baum joined the company, and today, his children Daniel, Martin and Anna are at the helm. Harald took over Pantaenius in 1970. He developed a new type of hull insurance for yachts. His innovative approach revolutionised the yacht insurance business.

Over the following decades, Pantaenius expanded its business to ten locations in Europe and Australia. At the end of the 1990s, the yacht insurance business was separated from the traditional brokerage business into a separate company.

Today, in addition to the yacht insurance branch, the Pantaenius Group encompasses the surveyor's office Marine Claims Service, the yacht management company Zucker & Partner - and Pantaenius Versicherungsmakler GmbH, which has been in operation since its founding in 1899.

