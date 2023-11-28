Amels 80 fourth hull sold

by Damen Yachting 10 Apr 01:47 PDT

The fourth hull of the Amels 80 has been sold, scheduled for delivery to her Owner in 2027.

Jorrit Pilaar, Sales Manager at Damen Yachting, worked with the client throughout the sales process, in collaboration with Jan Jaap Minnema, sales broker at Fraser. "Within two years after the introduction of the series, the sale of the fourth hull of the Amels 80 series is a fact. I am looking forward to the journey ahead of us."

The yacht, with an exterior design by Espen diameterino, will boast a Sinot interior. All details regarding any specifications remain confidential.

Introduced in 2022, the Amels 80 has been nothing short of successful, with the first of the series now being outfitted at our shipyard prior to her delivery in 2025.

The Amels 80 at a Glance: