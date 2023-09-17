First Pershing GTX 80 unit launched

by Pershing 11 Apr 02:06 PDT

The first Pershing GTX80, the ultimate expression of exhilaration, total control and unchallenged dominance, was launched on April 3 in the port of Fano. The yacht has the sporty spirit and generous living spaces typical of the Pershing GTX range.

The new Pershing GTX80, about 24 metres long and 5.80 metres in the beam, is the phenomenal result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Product Strategy Committee led by Piero Ferrari, design studio Vallicelli Design and the Group's Engineering Department.

The interiors and exteriors on board this model communicate seamlessly with each other, creating a unique space and a new dimension of comfort. The yacht has two decks, plus a sportbridge, and can comfortably accommodate up to eight guests thanks to the new four-cabin layout. There is also a cabin with two beds for the crew.

The exterior styling, in classic Pershing grey, features a number of innovative choices: designed without stanchions, it points up the near vertical bow and the continuous, slightly convex sheer-line. In the bow section, the bulwarks have been lightened by a longitudinal slot, while those in the stern have a dual function, both incorporating the winches and converting into lateral terraces that swing down. This is the first time a solution like this has been adopted on a Pershing model and the aim is to establish even closer contact with the water.

One of the outdoor spaces that stands out most is the stern platform, which has three different positions, making it a versatile and extremely important feature of the boat. It can be left in the default position, raised using the dual linear lift so that it's flush with the beach area, extending and integrating the aft living space in conjunction with the lateral terraces when open, and also used for launching tenders.

The bright, airy spaces and extensive glazing on the main deck are a signature feature of this model. Immediately aft of the helm station - fitted with three 24-inch screens - is a living area containing a generous corner sofa, a dining area - on this first unit in a formal version with free standing furniture - and a fully integrated galley/bar in spaces directly overlooking the cockpit. This innovative design solution again underscores the focus on creating fluid, intercommunicating spaces. The black elements in the kitchen area create a slight contrast with the pale parquet and are colour-coordinated with the metallic silver lacquered ceiling, which features multiple intersecting diagonal LED lights that diffuse light across the entire deck - from exterior to interior - in a pared-down design that focuses on multiple angles.

The sundeck is very spacious - at 23 square metres, it's 60% larger than the category average - while at the same time guaranteeing internal space of gran turismo proportions. This effect is partly due to the sleekly dynamic arch-shaped deckhouse. The hard-top available for the sundeck - this first unit has one - is made of carbon fibre to deliver the utmost in performance and aesthetic appearance.

Equipped with three 1,000 mhp VOLVO PENTA D13 IPS1350 engines, Pershing GTX80 reaches a top speed of 34 knots (preliminary data) and a cruising speed of 28 knots.

