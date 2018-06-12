Official launch of the Zodiac X10CC

Zodiac X10CC! © Zodiac Nautic

by Zodiac Nautic 11 Apr 01:27 PDT

After more than 3 years of R&D, Zodiac, a pioneer in innovation, has come up with a truly revolutionary product, never before seen on the market: a 10-meter center console boat combining the advantages and characteristics of rigid inflatable boats and rigid boats.

"Our idea was born out of listening to and observing consumers and boaters. Since the rise of RIBs, there have been few breakthrough products, and their needs have changed: they're looking for bigger and bigger boats with more habitability, but also excellent performance and lower fuel consumption. It was time to turn the corner," says Marketing Director Fanny Revert-Ciavattini.

The tube on this type of boat is not decorative, but enables it to be approved as a RIB and therefore to carry up to 20 people, compared with around 10 people for a rigid boat. It also serves to protect the boat from bumps, and above all provides a very noticeable stability not felt with a rigid boat of the same size, especially when the boat turns.

This unique, carefully-designed product ticks all the boxes and puts an end to the disincentives that might discourage some users from opting for RIBs: its high GRP bulwarks provide maximum comfort and safety. Its center console program ensures walk around on board, all around the console and seats. Its ultra-stable step hull consumes up to 30% less fuel than a conventional V-hull, while achieving record speeds (up to 60 knots).

Overall, the new X10CC is less expensive than a classic RIB with the same equipment, and on the same price level as a classic rigid boat: from €139,000 ex VAT with standard equipment (without engines, no freight cost, no mounting cost).

It's just waiting for you to leave the harbor and embark on the wildest of experiences...

Why choose the new XCC range?

A singular model with a sporty chic look, designed to protect your users while optimizing your comfort during your adventures!

Its generous deck space makes it easy to move around its center console, whatever the number of passengers, up to 20. Its other assets? A double lounge that can be converted into a double sundeck, seating for between 10 and 13, a fully equipped kitchen, numerous easily accessible storage lockers and top-of-the-range features (folding seats, tinted portholes, stitched upholstery, painted stainless steel, etc.). For those who don't want to go back to port, there's a cabin with a comfortable bed and bathroom...

Standard equipement:

Bow

Bow roller + Zodiac logo

Electric windlass

Navigation Lights x2

Cleats x2,

Cup holders x2

Bow Handrails x2

Bow sunbathing area

Bench seat for 2 people + backrests

Windshield

Windshield wiper

Cooler storage space

Cup Holders x4

Sink,

Cleats x2,

3-seater Bolster,

Tip-up seats

Doors x2

Shower kit

Rear bench

Bed

Sliding door

Electrical panel

3 Windows (2 can be opened)

Storages

Bathroom (Washbasin + Toilet + Mirror)

Spotlights

Black Package

Black handrails x2 + X sticker + Black ski mast

Bimini 2x (Rear & Bow + 6 carbon masts)

Bow sundeck + table + backrests

Bow thruster

Courtesy lights deck and cabin (ambient lights, 2x reading lights)

EVA on deck and bulwark

Fridge only

GPS Garmin 12" x 2 + tranceducer

Hard-Top

Hard-Top Lights + ambient lights (light line + courtesy lights)

Kitchen pack (4 drawers + fridge)

Pack Fusion (6 speakers 7,7" on deck + 2 speakers 4" in the cabin + subwoofer 10")

Radar + VHF

Rear sundeck + table

Rod holders in the bulwark + on the Hard-Top

Search light

Shore Power (EMEA)

Ski mast with rod holders

Underwater spotlights x2

Livewell package