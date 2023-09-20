Full-electric sustainability and unmistakable style: the new Riva El-Iseo

Riva El-Iseo © Riva Yacht / Leonardo Andreoni Fotografo

by Riva Yacht 12 Apr 02:39 PDT

Every new Riva model looks to the future but draws at the same time on an inimitable heritage of elegance, style and know-how that's been handed down for over 180 years.

This formidable mix of innovation and heritage is perfectly captured by Riva El-Iseo, the brand's first full-electric powerboat that launches the new E-Luxury segment under the banner of sustainability.

Like all Riva creations, the new Riva El-Iseo was penned by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

"Riva's great strength, right from the outset, has been its ability to rise to and win the design challenges faced over the years, by combining its craftsmanship and know-how with new technologies. Riva El-Iseo isn't only the world's most beautiful full-electric powerboat, but also proof that investing in research and development opens up new paths to sustainability and environmental awareness," explained Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi. "Riva El-Iseo is also the first model in its segment to obtain Rina Category B certification, a further endorsement that Riva is at the forefront of yachting safety too."

Riva El-Iseo is a 27-foot (8.40 m) runabout with a maximum beam of 2.5 m and elegant and sophisticated lines, just like the much-loved and versatile Iseo from which it inherited the hull design. On board, Riva's two souls are clear to see: the stylistic details typical of boats that have made the brand famous all over the world, such as the polished mahogany of the deck and stern platform, the stainless steel detailing of the lateral grills and the refined sky fabric cushions, go hand in hand with the modern and linear design of the bridge, creating a contrast between traditional and contemporary that sums up the very concept of the boat. The deck, cockpit and helm station feature a completely new design, while the colour of the first hull is a novel one for Riva, a California Sky Blue that marries perfectly with the elegant aquamarine beauty line featured on all boats in the Riva range.

Riva El-Iseo is the first full electric powerboat to obtain RINA B Category certification (boats designed for wind force up to and including 8 and significant wave height of 4 metres and above), which is rarely granted to open type boats on account of both their size and configuration.

Propulsion

Riva El-Iseo retains the traditional stern-drive propulsion system and has a Parker GVM310 full-electric engine from Parker Hannifin, the world-leading motion and control technology multinational based in the US, offering unprecedented performance in terms of speed and acceleration. With a power output of 250 kW, peaking at 300 kW, the Parker GVM310 delivers a cruising speed of 25 knots and a self-limited top speed of 40 knots, with an acceleration curve significantly steeper than that of a similarly sized boat powered by an internal combustion engine.

For maximum stabilization under way, El-Iseo has autotrim control for the stern-drive engine and a Zipwake interceptor for trim correction.

Batteries

El-Iseo is fitted with a high-energy-density lithium battery pack supplied by Podium Advanced Technologies, a leading innovative engineering company specialised in batteries, automotive design and motorsport. More efficient, extremely light and up to 10 times longer-lasting than lead-acid technology, Riva El-Iseo's 150 kWh, 800 V batteries have two charging modes, normal and fast, for charging from 20% to 80% in 75 minutes. The charging ports are located under the steel grille on the port side. The battery pack has a "Redundant Design Configuration", with two independent blocks to ensure that the failure of one of the two blocks doesn't put the operation of the entire pack at risk.

During development, there was a razor-sharp focus on on-board safety and the numerous measures identified during the Risk Assessment also contributed to El-Iseo's RINA Category B certification. First and foremost, the batteries are sealed and liquid-cooled, the most efficient system for rapid heat transfer. They are also located at the forward end of the engine room under the bimini-top compartment between the dinette and the stern sunpad, ensuring easy access and inspection. Finally, the batteries have extra thermal insulation in the form of technologically advanced cladding inside the GRP panel that provides access to the compartment. This material with excellent fire resistance performance compared to its extremely light weight (only 5 kg) is commonly used in the aerospace industry and consists of fibreglass panels that create an effective thermal shield against flames. A gas sensor is also installed to detect leaks.

Dashboard and cruising modes

The fully digital dashboard has two touch screen displays from which all cruising and on-board system information can be controlled: a 9 or 12-inch Simrad chartplotter and a Böning 12-inch screen that indicate all battery state and cruising mode information. The design of the steering system and its integration with the on-board systems are the work of Xenta.

Riva El-Iseo has three cruising modes with names that pay tribute to tradition and take their inspiration from classical music: Adagio, Andante and Allegro.

Adagio is the ECO mode, designed to optimise cruising performance: maximum speed is 5 knots and acceleration is limited, reducing fuel consumption and maximising range to up to 10 hours of cruising. In Andante mode, cruising speed and acceleration are comparable to a typical yacht of similar length with an internal combustion engine, reaching a maximum planing speed of 25 knots. Allegro is the sport mode, in which the engine is unlimited and El-Iseo can reach a top speed of 40 knots with electrifying acceleration.

To maintain battery life, when the residual charge drops to 20% (a range of about 10 nautical miles), the boat automatically switches to Adagio regardless of the cruising mode selected, allowing the owner to conserve power and safely reach a mooring point or charging station.

Riva El-Iseo is the perfect fit for Ferretti Group's sustainability path and launches the E-Luxury segment, which isn't defined only by the type of propulsion, but also by the materials used and the production processes, as well as involving the Group's suppliers. The new El-Iseo reflects the essence of Riva to perfection, combining the classic stylistic and aesthetic hallmarks of a brand that has made yachting history and constantly striving for innovation by introducing state-of-the-art technology.

Riva El-Iseo unveiled the first prototype in late 2022 at the Monaco Yacht Club, which was followed by complex tests in various conditions and environments, including participation in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge with the YCM E-Dock and the YCM E-Boat Rally, the nautical endurance event reserved for electric models.