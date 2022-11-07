Greenline 58 Coupe - Luxury, sustainability, comfort

Please select your home edition
by eyachts 14 Apr 13:42 PDT
Greenline 58 Coupe © eyachts.com.au

Introducing the Greenline 58 Coupe, a paradigm of luxury and sustainability on the water.

Offering a pioneering propulsion system, Greenline Yachts provides customers with the choice of conventional diesel, hybrid, or electric drive options, ensuring a journey that is both efficient and environmentally responsible.

With a commitment to eco-innovation, the solar panel system and high-performance LiPo batteries provide silent power to all onboard appliances, delivering a serene journey devoid of noise, vibrations, or emissions.

Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au

Designed by the visionary architect Marco Casali, the interior of the Greenline 58 Coupe is a masterpiece of opulence and functionality. Featuring a new selection of exquisite materials, including a lowerable natural wood table and modern bathrooms, every detail exudes sophistication and comfort. Work-life balance is effortlessly achieved with an onboard office boasting panoramic views, while the extra-large galley ensures culinary endeavors are a pleasure.

On deck, the flexible cockpit layout transforms seamlessly into a tranquil daybed, inviting passengers to relax and unwind. Indulge in comfort with loved ones in the cockpit lounge or the bow lounge, both offering breathtaking 360º sea views. At the beach club area, the integrated stern bench invites sun seekers to bask in the warmth of the sun. With up to 7.04 kW of solar power generated by 16 panels, the Greenline 58 Coupe sets a new standard for sustainable luxury cruising.

Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au

Exterior

At the stern, an extended hydraulic bathing platform with a 500kg lift capacity and aft-facing transom bench form an idyllic waterside living area with the cockpit's glass balustrade creating the perfect terrace over the sea. The cockpit dining area seats 8 people in shade and comfort while facing the ocean and can be converted into a day bed.

Forward, as well as more sunbathing space on the coachroof, two aft-facing seats are arranged opposite a cosy bench to create an intimate living space that offers excellent privacy if moored stern-to.

Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au

Flybridge

With a solar power capacity of up to 7.04 kW, the Greenline 58 Coupe features 16 solar panels as part of its standard configuration on the roof.

Having a continuous and nearly unlimited power supply onboard to operate all appliances silently and without fossil fuels not only benefits the environment but also significantly enhances the onboard living experience. This feature is exclusive to Greenline Yachts.

Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au

Interior

The standard arrangement comprises three cabins, two bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes for the master and VIP ensuites.

The master cabin stretches across the boat's full beam amidships and boasts 1.96 m of headroom throughout, with a double VIP in the bow and a generous twin to starboard.

Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au
Greenline 58 Coupe - photo © eyachts.com.au

Specifications:

  • Overall length: 18.20 m
  • Beam: 5.12 m
  • Max Speed Range: 0.95 m
  • Fuel capacity: 3500 L
  • Draft: 1 m
  • Displacement: 29,000 kg
  • Fresh Water: 600 L
  • Black Water: 400 L
  • Engines: Volvo 1000hp
  • Hybrid Drive: Twin 27kw electric motors & Volvo 1000hp

