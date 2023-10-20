The Sunseeker Predator 55: an evolution of form and function

Please select your home edition
by Sunseeker International 15 Apr 05:20 PDT

The arrival of the Sunseeker Predator 55 marks 30 years of design evolution for a single model range, demonstrating Sunseeker's commitment to progressive innovation since 1994.

Refinement and excitement converge in this 55-foot yacht, defined by its renowned performance quality and luxurious expanse of three cabins and open main deck.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The Predator 55 invites its owners to embrace over 50 years of Sunseeker innovation - 30 of which have been dedicated to the Predator range - and state-of-the-art materials. With 1,450 horsepower within easy reach courtesy of IPS drives, this yacht is born to perform."

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

30 years of Sunseeker Predator

The Predator series holds a storied legacy within the Sunseeker brand, tracing back to its inception with the groundbreaking Predator 63 in 1994, which introduced revolutionary features for its time. Subsequent models like the Predator 80, launched in 1996, further elevated the brand's reputation by delivering a harmonious blend of performance and luxury. The line expanded rapidly with additions like the Predator 58 and 54 in the late '90s, all offering exceptional performance and lavish accommodations.

Over the years, Sunseeker continued to innovate, culminating in the development of the Predator 68 in 2001, showcasing a synthesis of modern materials and design expertise. The turn of the century marked an accelerated pace of development, with Sunseeker introducing 29 new Predators and variants between 2001 and 2023, each tailored to meet the evolving demands of owners. The latest addition, the Predator 55, retains the timeless DNA and heritage of its predecessors while incorporating next-level enhancements to ensure it stands as the pinnacle of the Predator lineage.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Performance

The Predator 55 delivers on its impressive performance. Powered by Volvo Penta IPS 950 turbo and supercharged engines, owners can build a specification that trumps anything you might expect from a hypercar. With 1,450 horsepower behind the wheel, owners can reach speeds of up to 36 knots with ease. The engines delivering this power can be accompanied by Volvo Penta's Dynamic Positioning System, Joystick Docking and Glass Cockpit which together provide incredibly smooth handling.

Not forgetting those moments when owners simply want to cruise efficiently to their intended anchorage, courtesy of cruise control and Volvo Penta's Active Ride Control. This impressive piece of technology compensates for head seas, offering peace of mind and on board comfort. Interceptor auto trim tabs are also pre-programmed, assisting with coordinated turns to maintain steady and easy manoeuvrability.

Garmin Surround View complements an already intelligent performance system. With six cameras placed strategically within the hull structure, this impressive equipment offers 360-degree visibility whilst docking without leaving the helm. This incredibly intuitive helming solution is the answer to effortless cruising for first time owners, or those who simply enjoy the pleasure of driving on the water.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Exterior

Leading the way with a new curved silhouette, the Predator 55 is a stunning new motor yacht in the Sunseeker range. The exterior has a sloping hardtop design, creating a low profile that stands apart from most 55-foot yachts.

The defining characteristic of the Predator 55 is the retractable glazing and carbon fibre sunroof integrated into the hardtop. Operated via the helm console, the 2.5m x 3m sunroof electrically slides aft revealing the sky above. Notably, the glazing meets Category A Recreational Craft Directive criteria all while receiving a UV treatment designed to withstand the tropical marine environment.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The Predator 55 offers more than unbelievable driving. The latest generation of performance yacht has an integrated tender garage capable of housing a TurboJet 325. The hydraulic bathing platform lowers to reveal the tender launch and recovery system. Meanwhile, the aft sunpad lifts releasing the stowed tender from the garage. Altogether, the stern presents optimised use of space and intelligent design solutions for an elevated user experience.

Benefitting from entirely new styling, the Predator 55 has stunning exterior seating in the spacious aft cockpit. An upholstered sofa forward of the sunpad joins L-shaped seating on the port side with a wrap-around backrest for improved comfort. This seating arrangement provides a spacious formal dining area, complete with a fixed rise-and-fall expandable table.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Owners will enjoy a bespoke outdoor indoor layout courtesy of the aft retractable doors that fix into their open position on both the port and starboard side. The galley side units connect with the linear cockpit wet bar so that with the patio door opened to port, there is an uninterrupted connection between inside and outside. Sight lines courtesy of the expansive glazing remain uninterrupted, connecting all on board with the horizon.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

A spacious foredeck is accessed by broad side decks, allowing ease of movement between forward and aft spaces. Forward lies a comfortable seating arrangement featuring fixed backrests and a lifting sunpad with integrated stowage. A carbon fibre sail canopy offers sun protection, whilst a gyro option will mitigate rolling at anchor to ensure guests can enjoy all-day sunbathing in sublime comfort.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Interior

A flushed main deck comprises a generous saloon with expansive glazing in every direction. Immediately, guests are met with a deep lounging sofa on the port side and a galley with an integrated hob, refrigeration and a TV on a pivoting bracket on starboard side.

Forward, twin bolstered seats complement Sunseeker's exciting new-generation helm station. A single step up into the helm has improved visibility for navigation whilst affording the captain with either a seating or standing position. With the sunroof open and the starboard window down, the only thing left to do is activate the joystick.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The luxurious owner's cabin is full-beam amidships. Upon entry to the lobby is a full-height wardrobe to starboard and an extensive en suite to port. The large double bed sits centrally with a sideboard and optional breakfast seating. An equally spacious forward double cabin benefits from an en suite and plenty of storage.

With an emphasis on interior volume for long-distance cruising, both cabins benefit from increased headroom, elevating the feel of spaciousness. Comfort is assured from within with an advanced tropical air conditioning specification suitable for warm climates, providing cooling comfort in 40-degree heat (104 Fahrenheit) and 90 per cent humidity.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

The interior layout can be modified to suit an owner's exact requirements. The main deck galley can be moved to the lower deck and replaced with a sofa and rise-and-fall TV. With this option, the lower galley replaces the lower saloon and storage or utility room. This space can also be specified as an optional twin cabin with en suite providing accommodation for up to six guests in comfort.

The Predator 55 is the first yacht to feature an all-new interior collection, curated in close collaboration with Design Unlimited. Debuting the new collection, the Predator 55 offers a flexible colour scheme and materials palette tailored to each owner.

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

Technical specifications

  • CE: A
  • Length Overall: 17.3 m / 56'2"
  • Draft: 1.46 m / 4'10
  • Displacement: 27,975 KG / 61,674 LB
  • Fuel Capacity: 1,800 L / 476 US Gal
  • Fresh water Capacity: 430 L / 114 US Gal
  • Black water Capacity: 150 L / 39 US Gal.
  • Accommodation: Up to 6 guests
  • Engine Option: Volvo Penta IPS 950
  • Maximum Speed: Up to 36 knots
  • Drives: Pods

Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International
Sunseeker Predator 55 - photo © Sunseeker International

