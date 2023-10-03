Please select your home edition
A new triumph of elegance and design: Fourth Custom Line 140' hull launched

by Custom Line 16 Apr 03:30 PDT

The Custom Line 140' flagship is defined by a harmonious blend of contemporary style and innovative engineering enhanced by Italian design excellence. This latest launch, on March 21 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, brings to four the number of hulls delivered of this masterpiece of naval art with a sleek, powerful silhouette, a length overall of 42.61 metres and a maximum beam of 8.54 metres.

Custom Line 140' is the result of collaboration between the Strategic Product Committee - which handled the exterior styling - and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, whose architects and designers created the interiors, supported by the strategic consulting and made-to-measure approach of the Custom Line Atelier, which adds detailed research and a close focus on detail, working in tandem with the customer, the project management and production teams, and highly specialised craftsmen to capture the style preferences of each owner.

The yacht has a distinctly sporty character, with taut lines that sweep from bow to stern, creating an evocative interplay of materials and colours represented by the light-coloured structural surfaces and dark plate glass. Natural light dominates every space, filtering delicately through large floor-to-ceiling windows that ensure a direct and engaging experience with the sea.

Inspired by residential architecture, the design of the outdoor and indoor areas stands out for its timeless elegance and refined 'Made in Italy' style, enhanced by the results of an in-depth study to add value to forms and volumes. The furniture and furnishings make use of prized, natural materials such as Travertino marble and Breccia Capraia stone, both with a matt finish, European oakwood, natural teak and Libeccio leather.

Custom Line 140' - photo © Maurizio Paradisi
Custom Line 140' - photo © Maurizio Paradisi

The pairing of pale, muted colours with the dominant shades of milk white and cream is brought to life by alluring, full-bodied shades of burgundy and bronze, while a special metallic paint derived from the car industry is used for various frame details, creating an effect that is at once sporty and sophisticated.

For more information visit www.customline-yacht.com.

