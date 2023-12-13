Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Silent-Yachts emerges stronger under new ownership

by Silent-Yachts 16 Apr 14:07 PDT

• Michael Said buys Silent-Yachts out of administration
• Funding ensures uninterrupted progress on all in-build yachts
• First new 62 3-Deck just launched
• New management team led by CEO Fabrizio Iarrera

Leading electric catamaran builder Silent-Yachts has shaken off a period of financial difficulties to emerge stronger under new ownership. With a new management team in place and access to fresh funding, there is a robust and solid growth strategy in place that covers the next five years.

New majority owner Michael Said is an American-German investor who is also a client of Silent-Yachts, with a Silent 62 3-Deck in build now. Through his acquisition vehicle Helios Yacht Investments GmbH, he has taken control of all the assets formerly belonging to Silent-Yachts, including the intellectual property behind the yachts' innovative design, and the shipyard Silent Italia in Fano.

Michael Said - Majority Owner - photo © Silent-Yachts
Michael Said - Majority Owner - photo © Silent-Yachts

Said ensured that funding didn't dry up last year, safeguarding 140 jobs when the previous business fell into administration. By keeping the Italian yacht building operation in Fano running, he allowed Silent-Yachts to make progress on its existing orders for the Silent 62. The first of these yachts, an outstanding three-deck version, has just been launched, with a further seven due later this year.

In addition, Silent-Yachts will launch its first 80-footer in 2025, with another one due before the end of the same year. It constitutes an exceptionally strong pipeline of orders, reflecting widespread enthusiasm for the brand and the innovative technology it has developed.

Fabrizio Iarrera - CEO - photo © Simone Mottura
Fabrizio Iarrera - CEO - photo © Simone Mottura

New CEO Fabrizio Iarrera, a veteran of the Italian yachting sector, has already restructured the business and helped to set it on a strong footing for the future. "Silent-Yachts is known and recognised throughout the yachting world for developing the technology to make electric catamarans a reality," he said. "There are costs associated with creating an entirely new market, and the original business fell prey to these, at a time when price inflation everywhere was spiralling out of control."

"Our yacht owners are passionate about the brand and the yacht itself, as our very strong pipeline of orders shows. For Michael Said, it was an easy decision to invest in a restructured Silent-Yachts, and many of our other owners are just as keen. We know we have a job to do to rebuild the brand's reputation, but we've been thrilled by the positive reception we've had from those who have already put in orders."

Steve Bell - Vice chairman of the board - photo © Silent-Yachts
Steve Bell - Vice chairman of the board - photo © Silent-Yachts

Iarrera will run day-to-day operations with support from Michael Said and a board of shareholders. Steve Bell has agreed to serve as vice chairman of this board and together, they will oversee the new business and assist the new management team to achieve growth. Bell is a veteran manager from manufacturing businesses across Britain and Germany, as well as a qualified trainer for sailing and motor yachts up to 24m.

The priority is to finish the yachts under construction and to deliver them to Silent-Yachts’ clients. Then the team will reshuffle its future production schedule to offer additional build slots for 2025 and 2026. All owners of a Silent Yacht will enjoy the same service and warranty, continuing to enjoy full support from the brand’s worldwide network.

Iarrera finished: “At our yard in Fano, we are fully focused on streamlining our operations. The team that we have built is committed to showing the world that we are delivering yachts and that our excellent R&D team can stay ahead of our competitors. We are certain that there is a bright future for Silent-Yachts."

Related Articles

Silent-Yachts launches Silent 62 3-Deck
Ultra-efficient next generation solar electric drivetrain Innovative shipyard Silent-Yachts has launched its first Silent 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran at its facility in Fano, Italy. Posted on 4 Apr Two solar electric Silent 62 catamarans launched
With new ultra-efficient Silent-Yachts drivetrain Innovative Austrian shipyard Silent Yachts has launched two hulls of the new solar electric catamaran model, the Silent 62, which features its brand-new drivetrain. Posted on 13 Dec 2023 Silent 62 at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023
Continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future The innovative Austrian shipyard SILENT-YACHTS is continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future with the upcoming world debut of its new flagship yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival: the SILENT 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran. Posted on 5 Jul 2023 Silent-Yachts boosts production at Italian yard
15+ SILENT 60 series units assigned for construction in Fano Since last summer when SILENT-YACHTS became the sole owner of its Italian shipyard in Fano, the privately owned company has streamlined the production process and continues to increase the size of its team to handle the growth in sales. Posted on 29 May 2023 Silent-Yachts first launch from its own shipyard
The first launch is a Silent 60 series yacht Silent-Yachts has reached another important milestone in its exciting journey. The company has launched the very first solar electric catamaran at its own shipyard in Fano, Italy, which has been acquired in spring 2022. Posted on 7 Feb 2023 Silent-Yachts collaborates with VRCO & U-Boat Worx
Silent 120 Explorer features U-Boat Worx submarine and VRCO aircraft Solar catamaran builder SILENT-YACHTS is marking the logical evolution of boating and global explorer yachting with its new superyacht, the SILENT 120 Explorer. Posted on 28 Jan 2023 Silent-Yachts launches the Silent Tender 400
Its first dedicated electric tender A SILENT yacht deserves a noiseless tender, and now it's possible to get one thanks to the launch of the new SILENT Tender 400. Posted on 23 Nov 2022 Silent-Yachts hails the age of the super-cat
No fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction Silent-Yachts is delighted to reveal that it has no fewer than 12 super-sized catamarans under construction, after a year that has brought enormous commercial success. Posted on 29 Sep 2022 60 knots and fully electric
With the new SILENT Speed 28 launch SILENT is launching a new line of performance boats that will capitalise on its expertise in electric propulsion. The first boat is the SILENT Speed 28, and will ally the futuristic looks of the SILENT range with blistering pace and superyacht finish. Posted on 8 Sep 2022 World's first solar-powered yacht & residence club
Silent-Resorts will begin Club Ki'ama Bahamas construction in June Ushering in a new era for Caribbean vacation home communities, Silent-Resorts and EcoIsland Development announce Club Ki'ama Bahamas, the world's first equity club to offer ultra-sustainable solar residences and carbon neutral solar yachts. Posted on 10 May 2022
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy