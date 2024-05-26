Horizon Yachts returns to Sanctuary Cove to premiere eagerly awaited models

Horizon FD90 Hull 30 © Horizon Yachts Horizon FD90 Hull 30 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 17 Apr 13:35 PDT

Horizon Yachts is pleased to announce its participation in the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show on May 23-26, 2024. Two brand new FD builds globally premiered at the 2024 Horizon Open House and the first V74 customized for the Australian market will share the stage on Pier G. Alongside presenting these three headliners, a range of Horizon brokerage yachts will also be available for viewing.

"We are delighted to reveal a lineup at SCIBS 2024 targeted at the region's diverse boating audience," said Mark Western, Director at Horizon Yacht Australia. "The show provides an opportunity to experience the Horizon difference firsthand, from the exceptional craftsmanship of our FD90 model to the uniquely Australian-tailored FD80 meeting all AMSA 2C regulations and the V74 with its localized design elements."

A Celebration of Modern Design

Making its Australian debut, the FD90 Hull 30 is the latest addition to Horizon's popular FD Series. Embodying a captivating blend of contemporary design and exceptional livability, this motor yacht has a five-stateroom layout with supreme comfort for both owners and guests. The hallmark full-beam master stateroom on the main deck promises a luxurious oasis, while the four generous guest rooms on the lower deck ensure everyone onboard has a tranquil retreat.

The interior of the FD90 Hull 30 seeks perfect harmony, echoing the timeless principles of Wabi-Sabi, a Japanese design aesthetic that celebrates simplicity and natural imperfections, with light gray oak cabinetry and warm golden accents for a soft and inviting ambience. Curved architectural lines seamlessly flow throughout the open interior layout, fostering a sense of spaciousness and connection. A stunning full-beam skylounge seamlessly blends with the bridge deck, featuring a sprawling entertainment area with a wet bar, jacuzzi, and plush lounging area. An electric flybridge sunroof ensures uninterrupted enjoyment day or night.

Unparalleled Spacious Elegance

The fast-cruising FD80 series yacht, which debuted at the 2024 Horizon Open House, will be exhibited in Australia for the first time. Built to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) 2C inspection requirements, the multi-purpose FD80, the twelfth in the series, can operate as either a private yacht or charter vessel.

Interior styling exudes an air of classy modern luxe, while expansive floor-to-ceiling glass walls envelope the salon, dining area, and on-deck master stateroom in warm natural light and breathtaking views, creating a haven of serenity. Comfortable accommodation in a four-cabin layout features a full-beam master and three guest rooms below deck, with the VIP convertible between a V-berth and double bed. The skylounge features a wet bar, teppanyaki grill, draft beer system, and sliding windows for panoramic views. The boat deck accommodates a 15-foot (4.57-meter) tender, along with a large entertainment area, jacuzzi with bar and three stools, and a large-capacity freezer.

Mighty Versatility

The V74 Hull 8 is a proven choice that offers impressive performance, sumptuous accommodation, and a wide range of customization options. Distinguished by a plumb bow design, a bold exterior and a voluminous interior layout, the V74 is smaller in length than most Horizon vessels delivered in Australia and has been a hit with buyers due to its exceptional amenities for owner/operators.

It features an enclosed skylounge with a dayhead and a bright main salon with large windows, as well as a spacious galley and country kitchen dinette forward on the main deck. Four staterooms are positioned on the lower deck, including a full-beam master with ensuite, bunk and convertible twins and a forward VIP. A beach club with lounge seating and a wet bar accesses the extended 450 kg-capacity Hi/Lo swim platform.

In addition to the new models, Horizon will also be showcasing brokerage yachts at SCIBS. These yachts offer a variety of sizes, styles, and price points to suit a range of preferences.

To schedule your appointment during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email: .