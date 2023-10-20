Antonini Navi presents the Sport Utility Yacht - SUY 135 due for delivery in 2026

by Antonini Navi 19 Apr 05:53 PDT

Antonini Navi, the La Spezia based shipyard specialized in the construction of full-custom yachts, introduces the Sport Utility Yacht - SUY 135, a new superyacht developed by Aldo Manna, Partner and Sales Director for Antonini Navi, together with designer Fulvio De Simoni.

Moravia Yachts has been appointed as Central Agency. Hull number #1 is already in construction and delivery is scheduled in 2026. SUY 135 is part of a larger project by Antonini Navi that will soon introduce SUY 190 and SUY 108 to complete the range of a new all-around seafaring ability yacht able to fulfill the growing demand for a brand-new superyacht class able to sail in deep waters with comfort and luxury but remaining in close contact with the ocean and marine life.

Currently in build at the shipyard's facility in Italy and due for delivery in 2026, the SUY 135 measures 44m in length and comes in at approximately 480GT. This displacement motor yacht is the first in the yard's new line of Sports Utility Yachts - SUY.

The SUY line has been designed by Fulvio de Simoni, with naval architecture from Studio Arrabito. Constructed in steel, the SUY 135 pairs a more typical superyacht aesthetic with incredible world-cruising capability.

"Exactly like an SUV in the automotive world, the SUY offers the opportunity to experience the vessel with no limits", says Aldo Manna, Partner and Sales Director of Antonini Navi and Founder of the Sport Utility Yacht Concept. "The idea was created to allow the owner and his guests to enjoy their yacht at 360 degrees, being able to have toys, amenities, tenders, and any other means suitable for the many sporting and recreational activities that the sea and its places can offer".

"We are delighted to have this cooperation with Antonini Navi, a brand born under the flag of Gruppo Antonini, the historical Italian builder with over 70 years' experience in naval construction and the operation of oil and gas field structures onshore and offshore, two sectors that demand extremely high quality. Antonini Navi has been building hulls for other major names in luxury yachting and the launch of their own superyacht line has already seen encouraging commercial results. We are proud to represent the Antonini SUY series; it's an interesting and innovative concept with big volumes and great capacity to carry large water toys whilst, at the same time, a special attention is given to the yacht owner's privacy and lifestyle", says Alessandro Diomedi, Sales Broker at Moravia Yachting.

The clever naval architecture, engineering and internal compartmentation are designed to allow full internal and external customization by a client. The proposed interior layout features a main and upper deck connected via a raised deck with a short staircase, and there are five guest cabins. The accommodation comprises a 56sq.m owner's suite - located on the main deck - and four en suite cabins on the lower deck. There is separate accommodation for the captain and five crew. Other arrangement options offered by the shipyard including a gym suite and spa/sauna, and different cabin configurations.

The SUY 135's exterior spaces include a 40sq/m veranda with an al fresco dining space that's sheltered from the elements and made more private thanks to its position beneath the raised deck, and a 35sq.m beach club with transom Jacuzzi. On the sun deck, a second Jacuzzi makes the most of the elevated views, and there's a bar counter, casual dining table, and sun pads.

A sizable transversal tender garage stows a 7-metre RIB and leaves plenty of space for water toys.

The SUY 135 has a range of 4,000nm at her economical 10 knot cruising speed and a top speed of 16 knots. Zero-speed stabilizers ensure heightened levels of comfort.

SUY 135 Specifications: