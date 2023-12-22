Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Hybrid Electric Project 1012 prepares for sea trials

by Feadship 18 Apr 21:44 PDT

Project 1012 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as the yacht is readied for sea trials prior to delivery. Notably, she is the first Feadship to carry full Hybrid Electric Class notation.

With design by Sinot & owner related design office and naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, Project 1012 has been designed and built for a repeat Feadship owner who came to the custom project with informed requests based on his long experience of yachting. The exterior styling was meticulously designed with very specific owner's input. The interior will be a superbly crafted and meticulously detailed understated family home.

At 91.80-metres in length, the crisply chamfered exterior contours combine with a more traditional flared bow to lend the yacht a modern-classic personality. Despite her considerable volume, the interior has been designed to offer cosy spaces for family use. Natural materials and finishes are used throughout the yacht.

Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship

One reason why the owner decided to build this yacht was to have a more spacious beach club in the stern. In fact, Project 1012's beach club occupies fully one-quarter of the total length of the lower deck and the very large, fixed stern platform combines with two fold-down platforms to create 165 square metres of water-level lounging space.

Between the engine room and the beach club is a side-loading garage with room for two 10-metre tenders, a ski boat and various water toys. Forward is the galley, crew mess and well-appointed crew accommodation.

Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship

The stern platform has direct access via sweeping staircases on either side to the main deck aft that hosts a large pool and open-air lounge shaded by the deckhead overhang. Comfortable guest suites and staff cabins finished to luxury standard are on the main deck forward. Master stateroom, family lounge and wellness area are situated on the upper decks. The sundeck serves as an observation vantage point with a forward-facing sofa and sun loungers, while the aft deck is used for storing two rescue tenders.

Project 1012's propulsion plant and onboard energy management has been developed incorporating state-of-the-art Feadship technology. She carries full Hybrid Electric Class notation and comprises two main engines and shaft-driven fixed pitch propellers, coupled with PTO/PTI electric motors of 560kW each and 1MW of Li-ion batteries.

Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship

In addition to conventional diesel propulsion mode, the e-motors work as shaft generators to produce electricity to serve the hotel loads or recharge the battery bank, as well as for low-speed navigation while the generators or batteries generate the required electrical power.

"Working with the experienced owner, designers and owners team has been a professional pleasure", says Albert Abma, Feadship project manager. "Gathering the operational experience of the owners team with the yard's building experience has resulted in this modern-classic, state-of-art and full custom new Feadship".

Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship
Hybrid Electric Project 1012 - photo © Feadship

Related Articles

Virtual gallery of Feadship Masterpieces
Your personal invitation to explore the digital world of Feadship Step into the virtual design and art gallery of Feadship Masterpieces! The grand doors swing open, inviting you to an immersive visit like no other. Posted on 17 Feb Feadship sets sail on Diamond Jubilee Celebration
75 years of innovation, anchored in a legacy of 404 years While it may be 75 years for Feadship, the combined experience of De Vries (1906), De Voogt (1913) and Van Lent (celebrating its 175th anniversary this year) amounts to a maritime legacy of an astonishing 404 years, a number unmatched in the industry. Posted on 1 Feb Ulysses: a pure custom creation on her sea trials
Built for a client with a very clear idea Curious about our latest addition to the fleet, Ulysses, known as Project 1011? Built for a client with a very clear idea, 102.60-metre Ulysses is pushing the boundaries in terms of design and engineering. Posted on 22 Dec 2023 More details on 73m Feadship superyacht Predator
Alex Banning and Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht Alex Banning of SuperYachtsMonaco and Predator captain, Greg Drewes provide further details on the yacht that broke records upon her launch, known as one of the quietest Feadships ever built, with an impressive top speed of 25 knots. Posted on 5 Nov 2023 Project 1011 leaves her shed
Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials Project 1011 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as she readies for sea trials in the North Sea prior to delivery. Posted on 9 Oct 2023 Feadship Concept inspired by nature
A breath-taking 83-metre yacht with significantly reduced energy needs When they're not meeting challenges presented by the world's most discerning clients, Feadship challenges itself. Posted on 30 Sep 2023 Feadship concept design inspired by nature
The flowing lines from Studio De Voogt reflect the concept's namesake... Dunes The 2023 Monaco Yacht Show features the debut of Feadship's latest breath-taking Concept Design. Posted on 22 Sep 2023 First look at Feadship Project 822
The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages The latest Feadship to enter its completion stages, Project 822, eased out of her Kaag Island drydock today and into public view for the first time since her bare hull arrived in 2021. Posted on 29 Aug 2023 Obsidian raises the bar on carbon reduction
Feadship is another step closer to the goal of producing carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 The recently built 84.20-metre Obsidian is the first of Feadship's new generation of large yachts furthering carbon reduction through hulls optimised at cruising speed instead of top speed, weight control, advancements in electric propulsion. Posted on 1 Aug 2023 Feadship unprecedented peak behind the scenes
Seven-part podcast series explores the future of superyachts The seven-part podcast series explores the elusive and largely hidden world of pure custom creation and the future of superyachts. Posted on 22 Jul 2023
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy