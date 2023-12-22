Hybrid Electric Project 1012 prepares for sea trials

by Feadship 18 Apr 21:44 PDT

Project 1012 has exited the construction shed at the Feadship facility in Makkum. Fitting out will continue as the yacht is readied for sea trials prior to delivery. Notably, she is the first Feadship to carry full Hybrid Electric Class notation.

With design by Sinot & owner related design office and naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, Project 1012 has been designed and built for a repeat Feadship owner who came to the custom project with informed requests based on his long experience of yachting. The exterior styling was meticulously designed with very specific owner's input. The interior will be a superbly crafted and meticulously detailed understated family home.

At 91.80-metres in length, the crisply chamfered exterior contours combine with a more traditional flared bow to lend the yacht a modern-classic personality. Despite her considerable volume, the interior has been designed to offer cosy spaces for family use. Natural materials and finishes are used throughout the yacht.

One reason why the owner decided to build this yacht was to have a more spacious beach club in the stern. In fact, Project 1012's beach club occupies fully one-quarter of the total length of the lower deck and the very large, fixed stern platform combines with two fold-down platforms to create 165 square metres of water-level lounging space.

Between the engine room and the beach club is a side-loading garage with room for two 10-metre tenders, a ski boat and various water toys. Forward is the galley, crew mess and well-appointed crew accommodation.

The stern platform has direct access via sweeping staircases on either side to the main deck aft that hosts a large pool and open-air lounge shaded by the deckhead overhang. Comfortable guest suites and staff cabins finished to luxury standard are on the main deck forward. Master stateroom, family lounge and wellness area are situated on the upper decks. The sundeck serves as an observation vantage point with a forward-facing sofa and sun loungers, while the aft deck is used for storing two rescue tenders.

Project 1012's propulsion plant and onboard energy management has been developed incorporating state-of-the-art Feadship technology. She carries full Hybrid Electric Class notation and comprises two main engines and shaft-driven fixed pitch propellers, coupled with PTO/PTI electric motors of 560kW each and 1MW of Li-ion batteries.

In addition to conventional diesel propulsion mode, the e-motors work as shaft generators to produce electricity to serve the hotel loads or recharge the battery bank, as well as for low-speed navigation while the generators or batteries generate the required electrical power.

"Working with the experienced owner, designers and owners team has been a professional pleasure", says Albert Abma, Feadship project manager. "Gathering the operational experience of the owners team with the yard's building experience has resulted in this modern-classic, state-of-art and full custom new Feadship".