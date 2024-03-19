Pink Shadow, a SeaXplorer 58, in the spotlight

by Design Unlimited 19 Apr 03:32 PDT

Following her delivery late last year, we are delighted to share further details and images of Pink Shadow - a SeaXplorer 58, built by Damen Yachting.

The Design Unlimited team were tasked with bringing the owner's stylistic vision to life aboard this 58m vessel, with the spirit of adventure taking centre stage. The result is an interior that goes far beyond traditional explorer yachts, taking you on a journey of its very own.

With the creation of Pink Shadow, the owner sought to embark on global exploration in a more sociable way, wishing to entertain family and friends in different parts of the world and be aboard for longer periods.

We set about adapting the arrangement of the 58-metre platform to create a wide variety of different social spaces and settings, which would work for both the day-to-day onboard lifestyle and for entertaining.

Pink Shadow has accommodation for 12 guests in six cabins, with options to accommodate an additional five guests when needed. Each guest cabin adopts a different theme and is a captivating space within its own right. The expansive master suite benefits from an adjacent siesta room with a day bed and an owner's lounge.

The Fitzcarraldo lounge draws direct inspiration from the 1982 film. We took design cues from the film's colours and patterns, and one of the statement pieces is a rug that showcases the Fitzcarraldo boat sailing down the Amazon. As the lounge spills onto the exterior deck, a rustic boat bar captures the idea of a new lease of life. Embracing an unconventional mix of textures, from beautiful velvet to leathers and incorporating outdoor materials indoors, a captivating and dynamic combination is achieved. The use of these premium materials blurs the lines between the indoor and outdoor living spaces, adding a touch of extravagance.

"The brief from the owner was defined around exploring in a more sociable way, based on his wish to entertain in different parts of the world and to be aboard for longer periods. The owner specified a theme based on the film 'Fitzcarraldo', where a vintage steamboat embarks on a journey down the Amazon River, which reflected the owner's love for South America." - Mark Tucker, Creative Director, Design Unlimited

The Havana lounge resides forward on the upper deck and, in contrast to the Fitzcarraldo lounge, this is a cigar bar that's all about late night drinks and conversation. Doors lead through to a small deck space with views over the bow and seating under the shade of a canopy.

The bridge also adopts the same high-end interior finishes, with a huge sofa for the owner and guests to come and join the bridge team for a view of the boat's operation and manoeuvres. Styled to be reminiscent of a rainforest's tree tops and canopy, here you sit amongst tropical painted birds.

A highlight of Pink Shadow's design is the beach club, and this was recognised with a Judges' Commendation at the 2024 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards. This eclectic space features bamboo walls and naturally weathered, painted woods - as if collected on a walk along the beach. Colours flow harmoniously throughout the space, and the statement bar counter is framed by a mosaic ceiling. To aft is an infinity-edged Jacuzzi tub, and balconies extend from the boat's side, with hanging chairs that suspend you above the water's surface.

On the top deck is the Amazonas bar. Here there's a statement bar counter and barbecue grill, al fresco dining space, and Jacuzzi tub with 180-degree unobstructed views.

"Understanding the operational intention for a yacht of this kind is essential to its success. Being able to ascertain this from the outset meant every decision was a step in the right direction. The owner's incredible involvement with the design and close collaboration with the team, has resulted in a yacht that surpasses expectation; this is a truly individual superyacht. The design inspiration and detailed implementation is the culmination of our near 25 years' experience in custom superyacht interiors." - Mark Tucker