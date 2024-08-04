Please select your home edition
TMG Yachts set to dazzle at Sydney International Boat Show with Prestige M48, 420 and 460

by TMG Yachts 20 Apr 23:16 PDT 1-4 August 2024
Prestige M48 © Prestige Yachts

TMG Yachts is poised to display a fantastic line up at the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show, running from August 1-4. Located at the prominent Cockle Bay (City Side) entrance.

Prepare to be captivated by the Sydney premiere of the PRESTIGE M48, an unparalleled marvel in the realm of multihull motor yachts. A multi-award-winning design including the illustrious "Design Innovation Award" and "European Powerboat of the Year," the M48 promises an extraordinary fusion of elegance and functionality. Embark on a journey of luxury aboard this floating villa, boasting expansive spaces, stability and innovative features that set her apart from the crowd.

Prestige 460 - photo © Andy Wakeman
Prestige 460 - photo © Andy Wakeman

Joining the lineup is the PRESTIGE 420 Flybridge, renowned for its luminous interiors and high-performance prowess. She blends sophistication with exhilaration, the 420 pushes the boundaries of a 42-foot flybridge yacht, promising safe, reliable operation and brought to you by the world leaders in Flybridge yachts between 40 and 80ft.

Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts

Elevating the experience further is the PRESTIGE 460 Flybridge, an embodiment of social cruising at its finest. Embrace the allure of spacious living zones and a captivating flybridge that feels much larger than that of a 46-footer, ensuring every moment aboard is infused with luxury and comfort.

Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M48 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 460 - photo © Bernard Dino Bonomo
Prestige 460 - photo © Bernard Dino Bonomo
Prestige 460 - photo © Andy Wakeman
Prestige 460 - photo © Andy Wakeman
Prestige 460 - photo © Bernard Dino Bonomo
Prestige 460 - photo © Bernard Dino Bonomo
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige 420 - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige M48 APAC - photo © TMG Yachts
Prestige 460 Fly - photo © Sundance Marine
Prestige 460 Fly - photo © Sundance Marine

