Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Heesen delivers the 50-metre smart-custom with a hybrid propulsion named Cinderella Noel IV

by Heesen Yachts 23 Apr 03:57 PDT
Cinderella Noel IV © Ruben Griffioen

Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20150 Cinderella Noel IV after intensive tests in the North Sea.

The owners christened their yacht on December 23, 2023, in an unforgettable ceremony for all the shipyard's employees and subcontractors who contributed to the construction of their yacht.

Cinderella Noel IV - photo © Ruben Griffioen
Cinderella Noel IV - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Zucker & Partner, with their team, advised and guided the owners throughout the many decisions taken during the 41 months of lead time. Collaborating closely with Heesen's engineers and the Luca Dini Design and Architecture team, the owners have realised their ambition to build the perfect yacht for extended cruising in the Scandinavian archipelago and Norwegian fjords, offering unparalleled privacy and comfort for family and friends.

Stefan Zucker and Sven Stark, the clients' surveyors and project managers, comment: "We have hardly experienced such intense involvement of clients ever before, showing so much enthusiasm and enjoyment for the yacht and appreciation for everybody of the build-team and Heesen succeeded perfectly to integrate these enthusiastic owners in the production procedure and milestones."

Everyone at the shipyard agrees that what makes Cinderella Noel IV an extraordinary yacht is her owners. The client himself is an accomplished yachtsman who also captains the boat and has introduced a wealth of practical and technical ideas from his many years of sailing experience. They have brought so much intention and attention to every detail because they plan to spend a significant part of their lives sailing on their boat. Their deep knowledge and clear understanding of how to operate a yacht presented a golden opportunity for our shipyard to participate in the creation of this one-of-a-kind Heesen.

Cinderella Noel IV - photo © Ruben Griffioen
Cinderella Noel IV - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Cinderella Noel IV is built on our proven engineering platform as a smart custom yacht, so her exceptional performance is no surprise. She exceeded all expectations during three days of sea trials in the North Sea, even in rough weather conditions. The shipyard's captain Bob van Zundert comments: "The weather worsened during the course of the tests and we ended up with wave heights increasing to 2.6 metres and wind speeds up to around 30 knots. Conditions were perfect to test the handling of Cinderella Noel IV. Her swift responses to helm and throttle commands in rough sea conditions generated a lot of confidence. It is a privilege to have clients on board during the tests, and we enjoyed letting them see what their new yacht is capable of."

Working on a familiar engineering ground allowed Heesen and the owners' team to direct their efforts and attention to the fine details. It represented the ideal springboard for these experienced clients, allowing the shipyard to create a dream machine with the best possible balance between quality, customisation, and delivery time.

To minimise the vessel's environmental impact, the owner has opted for a hybrid propulsion system that embraces the best of 21st-century technology. Heesen's hybrid system offers incontrovertible advantages over traditional diesel propulsion and will ensure that Cinderella Noel IV is cleaner, quieter, and more efficient than comparable conventional crafts.

The hybrid drivetrain can draw on diesel engines and electric motors for both propulsion and hotel needs. In automotive engineering, such systems emphasize energy saving and reducing emissions, but hybrid propulsion at sea has broader aims. Silent cruising and minimal vibration enormously enhance comfort levels on board and are especially appealing during night passages.

The heart of the hybrid system is the yacht's twin MTU 8V4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) main engines, each coupled to a water-cooled, 135kW Danfoss electric motor on the same propeller shaft. Thanks to its three cruising modes, this configuration offers versatility of operations, flexible power management, and redundancy.

Rick van de Wetering, Heesen's Chief Operating Officer, comments: "It has been a pleasure to build Cinderella Noel IV and work so closely with her owners on a yacht that fits them like a glove and can take them safely wherever they want to go. During the past 41 months, we have built a strong bond with our energetic clients and their teams, and we will miss them in the yard. We look forward to their updates on the great adventures they will have aboard their wonderful yacht. On behalf of everyone at the shipyard, we wish them fair winds and following seas!"

Related Articles

Heesen delivers the first yacht of 2024
YN 20255, now named Iris Blue Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of the first yacht of the restyled 55-metre series following intensive tests in the North Sea. Posted on 1 Feb Heesen launches YN 20150 Project Oslo24
Now named MY Cinderella Noel IV Heesen is delighted to announce the christening of Project Oslo24 in the presence of the owners, their family and friends, as well as the Heesen employees and subcontractors responsible for her construction. Posted on 23 Dec 2023 Project Setteesettanta construction milestone
The official keel laying of the 57-metre full custom YN 20857 Heesen is proud to announce that the official keel laying of the 57-metre full custom YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, took place on December 14 in the presence of the Lloyds Register surveyor at our shipyard in Oss. Posted on 20 Dec 2023 Project Venus YN 20655 update
The hull and superstructure are now joined together Heesen Yachts is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20655, code-named Project Venus, is proceeding on schedule, and the yacht is available for sale with delivery foreseen for the second quarter of 2025. Posted on 20 Oct 2023 Project Orion's hull and superstructure joined
Orion will take the owners and guests across the seven sea in perfect silence up to 10 knots Heesen is delighted to announce that the construction of YN 20750, also known as Project Orion, is proceeding on schedule. The hull and superstructure were joined together at the facility in Oss. The yacht is available for delivery in Q1 2025. Posted on 1 Sep 2023 YN 20067 Project Sparta hits the water
At 67 metres, she is Heesen Yachts largest steel motoryacht so far I am delighted to share with you that on June 9, we launched YN 20067, named MY Sparta. At 67 metres, she is our largest steel motoryacht so far. We built very low hull supports to ensure smooth and safe launching. Posted on 17 Jun 2023 YN 20655 Project Venus update
Dutch Craftsmanship and Italian Design meet Heesen is pleased to announce that YN 20655 (Project Venus), the latest addition to their best-selling 55-metre Steel Class, is currently in build at Talsma in Friesland, North of Holland. Posted on 11 Jun 2023 YN 20555 Project Serena update
Serena's steel hull arrived in Oss after a 2-day trip by sea, canal and river from north of Holland Heesen is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20555, code-named Project Serena, is proceeding on schedule for delivery to her owners in the Fall of 2024. Posted on 5 May 2023 YN 20457 Project Akira has new owners
First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series Heesen is delighted to announce the sale of Project Akira, YN 20457, with Wes Sanford of Northrop & Johnson and James Corts of MarineMax introducing the client. Posted on 12 Apr 2023 Project Setteesettanta: Hull tests completed
Following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations Heesen is delighted to confirm that following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations, and two days of model tests in the new tank at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton Posted on 8 Mar 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy