Heesen delivers the 50-metre smart-custom with a hybrid propulsion named Cinderella Noel IV

Cinderella Noel IV © Ruben Griffioen Cinderella Noel IV © Ruben Griffioen

by Heesen Yachts 23 Apr 03:57 PDT

Heesen is delighted to announce the delivery of YN 20150 Cinderella Noel IV after intensive tests in the North Sea.

The owners christened their yacht on December 23, 2023, in an unforgettable ceremony for all the shipyard's employees and subcontractors who contributed to the construction of their yacht.

Zucker & Partner, with their team, advised and guided the owners throughout the many decisions taken during the 41 months of lead time. Collaborating closely with Heesen's engineers and the Luca Dini Design and Architecture team, the owners have realised their ambition to build the perfect yacht for extended cruising in the Scandinavian archipelago and Norwegian fjords, offering unparalleled privacy and comfort for family and friends.

Stefan Zucker and Sven Stark, the clients' surveyors and project managers, comment: "We have hardly experienced such intense involvement of clients ever before, showing so much enthusiasm and enjoyment for the yacht and appreciation for everybody of the build-team and Heesen succeeded perfectly to integrate these enthusiastic owners in the production procedure and milestones."

Everyone at the shipyard agrees that what makes Cinderella Noel IV an extraordinary yacht is her owners. The client himself is an accomplished yachtsman who also captains the boat and has introduced a wealth of practical and technical ideas from his many years of sailing experience. They have brought so much intention and attention to every detail because they plan to spend a significant part of their lives sailing on their boat. Their deep knowledge and clear understanding of how to operate a yacht presented a golden opportunity for our shipyard to participate in the creation of this one-of-a-kind Heesen.

Cinderella Noel IV is built on our proven engineering platform as a smart custom yacht, so her exceptional performance is no surprise. She exceeded all expectations during three days of sea trials in the North Sea, even in rough weather conditions. The shipyard's captain Bob van Zundert comments: "The weather worsened during the course of the tests and we ended up with wave heights increasing to 2.6 metres and wind speeds up to around 30 knots. Conditions were perfect to test the handling of Cinderella Noel IV. Her swift responses to helm and throttle commands in rough sea conditions generated a lot of confidence. It is a privilege to have clients on board during the tests, and we enjoyed letting them see what their new yacht is capable of."

Working on a familiar engineering ground allowed Heesen and the owners' team to direct their efforts and attention to the fine details. It represented the ideal springboard for these experienced clients, allowing the shipyard to create a dream machine with the best possible balance between quality, customisation, and delivery time.

To minimise the vessel's environmental impact, the owner has opted for a hybrid propulsion system that embraces the best of 21st-century technology. Heesen's hybrid system offers incontrovertible advantages over traditional diesel propulsion and will ensure that Cinderella Noel IV is cleaner, quieter, and more efficient than comparable conventional crafts.

The hybrid drivetrain can draw on diesel engines and electric motors for both propulsion and hotel needs. In automotive engineering, such systems emphasize energy saving and reducing emissions, but hybrid propulsion at sea has broader aims. Silent cruising and minimal vibration enormously enhance comfort levels on board and are especially appealing during night passages.

The heart of the hybrid system is the yacht's twin MTU 8V4000 M63 (IMO Tier III) main engines, each coupled to a water-cooled, 135kW Danfoss electric motor on the same propeller shaft. Thanks to its three cruising modes, this configuration offers versatility of operations, flexible power management, and redundancy.

Rick van de Wetering, Heesen's Chief Operating Officer, comments: "It has been a pleasure to build Cinderella Noel IV and work so closely with her owners on a yacht that fits them like a glove and can take them safely wherever they want to go. During the past 41 months, we have built a strong bond with our energetic clients and their teams, and we will miss them in the yard. We look forward to their updates on the great adventures they will have aboard their wonderful yacht. On behalf of everyone at the shipyard, we wish them fair winds and following seas!"