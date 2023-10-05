First futuristic 55ft Mirarri yacht, designed by award-winning Timur Bozca, will be built by Enata

by Enata Group 30 Apr 02:30 PDT

Enata has struck a deal with Mirarri, a new luxury yacht brand from the UAE. The shipyard renowned for Foiler, the Flying Yacht, will be constructing the yachts for its new partner.

Mirarri is a new luxury yacht brand led by Rashed Al Shaali

Enata will be manufacturing the yachts for Mirarri using its facilities and expertise

The first yacht is a 55-foot vessel with a full carbon hull

Designed by the award-winning Timur Bozca

It will incorporate Enata's proprietary Wingman system, enabling remote control of various aspects of the yacht

Already under construction, with the first yacht expected to be delivered in 2025

The inaugural model of this collaboration is brought to life through Rashed Al Shaali's vision of the future of luxury yachting in conjunction with designer Timur Bozca and Enata. Spanning 55 feet (16.7m) in length, the vessel epitomises elegance and innovation, boasting a construction primarily of carbon fibre and titanium, ensuring both strength and sophistication on the open seas.

Rashed Al Shaali, a descendant of the Al Shaali family, the founding family of Gulf Craft, is forging his own path in the luxury yacht world through his latest venture, Mirarri. This emerges from a powerful collaboration with high-tech composites producer, the Enata Group, as its manufacturing partner and the award-winning designer Timur Bozca.

"Today, I am proud to launch Mirarri, a formidable collaboration between industry leaders Enata and Bozca," said Rashed Al Shaali. "I come from a long family history in the marine industry, having grown up surrounded by yachts and worked with esteemed companies such as Gulf Craft, Dubai Marine, and Al Shaali Marine since my earliest days. While these experiences have been invaluable, they've also revealed to me the stagnation within the yachting industry, prompting my desire for change. This drove me to partner with Enata and Timur Bozca.

"Having witnessed firsthand the exceptional quality and innovation of Enata's products and facilities, it became evident to me that their standards far surpassed anything I had encountered before," Al Shaali remarked enthusiastically. "Through Enata's collaboration on Vatoz, I had the privilege of meeting Timur Bozca. His passion and design philosophy align perfectly with the disruptive vision of Mirarri in the luxury yacht sector, making him the ideal choice to lead the design."

"We are extremely proud to serve as Mirarri's manufacturing partner," stated Aloïs Vieujot, CEO of the Enata Group. "The Mirarri yacht represents a significant advancement for the boating industry, made possible through Rashed's vision and expertise, our manufacturing prowess, and Timur's talent. The vessel's full carbon hull and interior are seamlessly integrated into our facilities.

It will also incorporate our Wingman system, as featured on the Foiler," Vieujot added. "Similar to its application on the Foiler, the Wingman will empower the owner to remotely control various aspects of the yacht, perform over-the-air updates, conduct remote diagnostics, and implement preventive maintenance. We are delighted to provide Mirarri with the facilities, technologies, and expertise necessary to bring Rashed's vision to life."

Enata's partnership with Mirarri underscores the company's commitment and capability to collaborate with other brands. While Enata is renowned for products like the Foiler, approximately 80% of its business stems from the B2B sector, including white label products. This leverages Enata's facilities, machinery, and engineering expertise. With a robust aerospace division, Enata's products benefit from the precision and quality standards of the innovative aerospace industry. This provides an opportunity for companies that may not have the resources or desire to invest in aerospace-level quality to access such standards.

Futuristic and organic, light and strong

The design of the Mirarri yacht seamlessly blends futuristic and organic structures while ensuring the utmost luxury for the owner. It incorporates advanced materials such as carbon fibre, kevlar, and titanium, balancing lightness with exceptional strength and enabling unconventional approaches to yacht design.

"When I met Rashed and he shared his vision for Mirarri and the collaboration with Enata, I knew it was going to be something extraordinary," said Bozca. "This collaboration resonated with my passion for unique materials and design concepts. Rashed sought not only innovative design but also a distinctive sensory experience."

At its heart lies a full-beam superstructure adorned with a dynamic glass dome, inspired by the intricate bone structure of birds. This feature not only enhances structural integrity but also bathes the interiors in natural light. The result is an architectural marvel that imbues the onboard environment with spaciousness and grandeur, elevating the luxury experience to unprecedented levels.

The Mirarri yacht embodies a continuous design philosophy, seamlessly integrating all furnishings to create a sense of unity and harmony throughout the vessel. Each element complements the next, enhancing the yacht with fluidity and sophistication, appealing to modern-day travellers seeking refined experiences.

Outdoor entertainment reaches new heights with the Mirarri's bespoke BBQ and bar area situated on the aft deck, providing the perfect venue for social gatherings and al fresco dining against the backdrop of the endless sea. Furthermore, the centre access ensures effortless navigation to the forward part of the yacht, facilitating exploration and adventure for all guests.

Step into luxury within the Mirarri's two full-beam cabins, adorned with vibrant colours and contemporary design elements, promising unparalleled comfort and relaxation. With its innovative construction, impeccable design, and unparalleled amenities, the 16.7-m Mirarri motor yacht sets a new standard for luxury yachting, embodying the essence of sophistication and excellence for the discerning traveller.

The first Mirarri yacht is currently under construction and expected to be delivered in 2025.

"The journey has already begun," stated Rashed Al Shaali. "Construction of the first Mirarri yacht is well under way, with Enata having been in production of the tooling for several months now. I can't wait for the first Mirarri to be revealed to the world."