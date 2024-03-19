Maritimo bolstering the brand in New Zealand

by Maritimo 30 Apr 15:20 PDT

Maritimo Luxury Motor Yachts has appointed a new sales consultant in New Zealand, an important market for the Australian brand, and forecasts new impetus for growth within this highly mature and established market.

36° Brokers have been appointed to replace retiring sales consultant, Don Senior, who, fortuitously, has a great working relationship with 36° Brokers. Don will come on board in an advisory capacity and ensure a smooth transition for owners.

Ownaship in Auckland continues as the second official Maritimo sales consultancy in NZ.

With their headquarters at Westhaven Marina, Auckland, 36° Brokers has a team of 25 spread over its offices in Opua, Picton, Marsden Cove and Tahiti.

Conrad Gair is Director and Dealer Principal. He has more than 15 years in the boating business and previously worked with one of the largest international dealerships in the region, spearheading their growth in New Zealand and South Pacific.

Now celebrating 10 years in operation as 36° Brokers, representing sailing and multihull brands such as Beneteau, Lagoon and Excess, Conrad and his team are embracing their diversification into motor yachts with Maritimo.

"Maritimo perfectly complements our existing sailing portfolio of Beneteau and Lagoon brands by bringing a whole new dimension to what we can offer our clientele," explained Conrad.

"Beneteau, Lagoon and Excess are renowned predominantly for their sailing yachts and catamarans perfect for those who love the thrill of wind-powered cruising. Maritimo provides the ultimate in powerboating luxury. This allows us to cater to a wider range of boating enthusiasts, whether they prioritise the exhilaration of sail or the comfort and elegance of a motor yacht experience.

"With a significant presence in large power boats throughout our brokerage division, as well as having sold many Maritimos over the years, this step up into Maritimo representation provides us with a flagship product to guide our buyers towards a luxury experience."

Ormonde Britton, Maritimo's Australasian Sales Manager, said he was impressed with the credentials and track record of 36° Brokers, and their understanding of the Maritimo brand and its range.

"Because of Don's relationship with Conrad and the team at 36° Brokers, we are sure it will be a seamless handover. Their service facilities and locations will deliver enhanced support for Maritimo owners, and their marketing skills will elevate the Maritimo brand at boat shows, owner events, social media and other channels."

Conrad was effusive with his praise for the current generation of Maritimo motor yachts and said they have great appeal to the adventurous New Zealand boaties.

"They appreciate exceptional quality, and Maritimo's renowned build quality is a perfect match. These luxurious motor yachts are designed to conquer New Zealand waters, offering extreme comfort on long cruises, whatever the conditions.

"The stunning design certainly turns heads, with their sleek lines and beautiful finishes appealing to Kiwis' appreciation of aesthetics. Enclosed flybridges allow for year-round enjoyment, and features like large deck spaces cater to the avid fishing and diving community."

He continued, "We are dedicated to enhancing the Maritimo experience for our owners in New Zealand by fostering a vibrant community that unites both new and longstanding devotees of the brand. Our aim is to cultivate camaraderie through a range of events, comprehensive support services and owner gatherings. From local game clubs to personalised customer relationships, our approach encompasses every aspect of ownership.

"As additional Maritimo models make their debut throughout 2024, we anticipate organising a special showcase towards the end of the year to highlight their craftsmanship and features."

Contact 36 Degrees here