38 South Boat Sales announce first Jeanneau Days

Merry Fisher 695 series 2 © 38 South Boat Sales Merry Fisher 695 series 2 © 38 South Boat Sales

by Rohan Veal, 38 South Boat Sales 30 Apr 17:24 PDT

We pleased to announce that we are having our first 'Jeanneau Days' open doors event at Unit 5, 227 Wells Road in Chelsea Heights this Saturday 4th May from 10am to 2pm, with an incredible offer on each our our stock boats for sale, but you have to be there on the day to find out what it is.

In conjunction with JV Marine, we have a great selection of the Merry Fisher and Cap Camarat range on display and for sale, including...

We will also have a free BBQ and free soft drinks available, along with a limited number of free Jeanneau caps and Jeanneu t-shirts that we are giving away... first in, best dressed;-)