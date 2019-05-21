Recreational boats spared additional red tape and enforcement in NSW

by Boating Industry Association 2 May 00:04 PDT

Following advocacy by the BIA, recreational boating activities in NSW have been spared additional red tape and enforcement resulting from changes under the NSW Marine Pollution Act 2012.

Transport for NSW Maritime however has advised it will be issuing Sewage Pollution Prevention Certificates (SPPCs) for Domestic Commercial Vessels operating in NSW. The purpose of the certificates is to establish that the vessel complies with the NSW sewage standards and to provide operators with evidence to that effect.

All Domestic Commercial Vessels with a sewage system operating in NSW waters, will be required to hold a current SPPC. Vessels based elsewhere that operate in NSW for under 30 days in any 90-day period are exempt.

More information in the Transport for NSW FAQS.

Meanwhile, BIA will continue to press for new and improved waste recovery facilities in NSW.