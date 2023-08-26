Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific

by Prestige Yachts 1 May 09:53 PDT

Since the introduction of the new M-line range, PRESTIGE has been making significant strides in expanding its presence. The brand is now bringing the first multihulls to Asia-Pacific.

Ahead of its anticipated debut in Asia-Pacific, the M-line has already gained recognition from reputable international sources, including Asian entities, further solidifying its reputation. Just last week, Yacht Style awarded the M8 as best power catamaran above 15 meters, while Robb Report Thailand acknowledged the smaller model of the range in January with a Best of the Best Award for interior design. Today, the M48 is officially en-route to Asia-Pacific.

This year, multiple units of this innovative multihull motor yacht will be touching down in Asia-Pacific with the inaugural three launches set to take place in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, the latter serving as Beneteau Group's hub in Asia.

PRESTIGE continues to expand in Asia-Pacific with a great brand commitment bringing the first model in the range, the M48 to three key markets in the area over just few months.

The M48 will make its debut in the Pacific region at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show where PRESTIGE Vice President Erwin Bamps will be officially introducing the M-line to the Australian market in partnership with the Australian dealer TMG Yachts. A launch event with press conference will be held to reveal the vessel to the Australian public and share more information about the brand's future plans for Asia-Pacific.

Next, Japan will welcome its first M48 and the official dealer in the area, Yamaha Motor, will hold an exclusive launch event to celebrate its arrival.

The third M48 is to be launched in Hong Kong by Asia Yachting and will be on display at the Hong Kong International Boat Show, next to the F4, PRESTIGE's latest F-line novelty.

"The Asia-Pacific region is an incredibly exciting and important yachting destination, and a crucial market for PRESTIGE," said Tanguy Tertrais, PRESTIGE Asia-Pacific Sales Director, "our expanding product portfolio, which now includes the new M-Line family of multihull motor yachts, presents a fantastic opportunity which perfectly answers our client's needs. We are glad to introduce to this market the world of the M-Line, a new Art de Vivre on the water, for smooth, serene cruising in complete harmony with nature..."

Following the launch of the multihull line with the first two remarkable models, the PRESTIGE M48 and the flagship, the PRESTIGE M8, the brand has announced a much-anticipated future addition to the M-LINE. A new model to join the M48 and the M8, further strengthening PRESTIGE's positioning in the multihull motor yacht segment.