Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific

by Prestige Yachts 1 May 09:53 PDT

Since the introduction of the new M-line range, PRESTIGE has been making significant strides in expanding its presence. The brand is now bringing the first multihulls to Asia-Pacific.

Ahead of its anticipated debut in Asia-Pacific, the M-line has already gained recognition from reputable international sources, including Asian entities, further solidifying its reputation. Just last week, Yacht Style awarded the M8 as best power catamaran above 15 meters, while Robb Report Thailand acknowledged the smaller model of the range in January with a Best of the Best Award for interior design. Today, the M48 is officially en-route to Asia-Pacific.

Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts

This year, multiple units of this innovative multihull motor yacht will be touching down in Asia-Pacific with the inaugural three launches set to take place in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong, the latter serving as Beneteau Group's hub in Asia.

PRESTIGE continues to expand in Asia-Pacific with a great brand commitment bringing the first model in the range, the M48 to three key markets in the area over just few months.

Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts

The M48 will make its debut in the Pacific region at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show where PRESTIGE Vice President Erwin Bamps will be officially introducing the M-line to the Australian market in partnership with the Australian dealer TMG Yachts. A launch event with press conference will be held to reveal the vessel to the Australian public and share more information about the brand's future plans for Asia-Pacific.

Next, Japan will welcome its first M48 and the official dealer in the area, Yamaha Motor, will hold an exclusive launch event to celebrate its arrival.

The third M48 is to be launched in Hong Kong by Asia Yachting and will be on display at the Hong Kong International Boat Show, next to the F4, PRESTIGE's latest F-line novelty.

Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts

"The Asia-Pacific region is an incredibly exciting and important yachting destination, and a crucial market for PRESTIGE," said Tanguy Tertrais, PRESTIGE Asia-Pacific Sales Director, "our expanding product portfolio, which now includes the new M-Line family of multihull motor yachts, presents a fantastic opportunity which perfectly answers our client's needs. We are glad to introduce to this market the world of the M-Line, a new Art de Vivre on the water, for smooth, serene cruising in complete harmony with nature..."

Following the launch of the multihull line with the first two remarkable models, the PRESTIGE M48 and the flagship, the PRESTIGE M8, the brand has announced a much-anticipated future addition to the M-LINE. A new model to join the M48 and the M8, further strengthening PRESTIGE's positioning in the multihull motor yacht segment.

Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts
Prestige M-line debuts in Asia-Pacific - photo © Prestige Yachts

Related Articles

Prestige reaffirms product innovation commitment
Presenting the new F5 and announcing a new model soon to join the M-LINE On the heels of a successful 2023 replete with international recognition, Prestige claims its commitment for 2024, presenting the new F5 and announcing a new model soon to join the M-LINE. Posted on 25 Jan Prestige introduces the F4
The first model of the new F-Line generation Purposeful innovation has been at the heart of PRESTIGE Yachts for 35 years. The brand continues to develop and evolve to meet its customers' needs. Posted on 26 Aug 2023 Prestige presents M8, the new M-Line flagship
This new model affords the space and comfort equivalent to that of an 85-foot monohull yacht The M8 offers an unprecedented experience: to live in perfect harmony with the sea on smooth, serene cruises, more respectful of the environment with a reduced fuel consumption. Posted on 24 Jan 2023 Two new Prestige models set for Cannes
Prestige will show M48 and X60 together for the first time at the Cannes Yachting Festival Prestige, leading brand of motor yachts ranging from 40 to 70 feet, will show M48 and X60 together for the first time in Cannes Yachting Festival this September. Posted on 19 Jul 2022 Prestige shines with Swarovski
Delighted to announce a unique partnership with the world-renowned brand The achievement aims to offer a sensorial and refined experience onboard a customized Prestige 690 yacht, combining Swarovski luxury with Prestige "Art de Vivre". Posted on 15 Jun 2022 Prestige unveils M48 Powercat
Prestige launches the M48, the first of it's new M-Line of powercats Prestige, a leading brand of motor yachts ranging from 40 to 70 feet creates exceptional yachts, designed as second residences on the water. Posted on 19 Mar 2022 Reinvented ambiances for the Prestige S-Line
Perfectly coordinated, exterior atmosphere is evolving with more intense, current upholstery colours New wood, new fabrics, new colours... the style of the Prestige S-Line will be entirely renewed for 2022. The interior atmosphere is bright with subtle contrasts. Posted on 27 Jul 2021 Prestige X60 - new for 2022
Aboard the X60, living on the water is only natural Her architectural statement, redistributed space, multiple zones for relaxation, and exceptional level of comfort on board make the X60 the worthy heiress of the X70, flagship of the product line. Posted on 26 Jul 2021 New Prestige 690 - in harmony with the sea
Everything on board has been carefully considered for living close to the sea Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 25 Jul 2021 New photos of the Prestige 690
Where the sea feels like home Our flagship model of this season, the new Prestige 690 joins the F-Line. This new yacht reflects the heritage of the brand and integrates all the latest evolutions. Posted on 5 Jul 2021
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy