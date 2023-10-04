Iguana Yachts steps into a new era with electric boats

Iguana Bow Rider Electric © Iguana Yachts Iguana Bow Rider Electric © Iguana Yachts

by Iguana Yachts 6 May 11:35 PDT

Iguana Yachts goes one step further with an innovation that is both groundbreaking and sustainable. With a 10-year tried and tested technology, Iguana Yachts is ready for another challenge and to lead the way with sustainable and innovative solutions.

For the first time in the maritime industry, a fully electric amphibious Bow Rider will see the light of day in the Iguana Yachts shipyard. Here is the very first teaser about this model as well as the first characteristics of the boat to better understand its creation.

Emquire here

"When I launched Iguana Yachts, 15 years ago, I thought that there were no reasons for boats not to be able to be launched or retrieved on their own. This has been an incredible challenge but we dealt with it successfully. In the same way, twenty years ago skepticism about electric mobility was dominant in the car industry and finally it is happening at scale today in the world. Similarly, this new challenge will hit the nautical industry and we, Iguana Yachts, want to be a key player in this transformation. Our new Bow Rider is the first step in the direction of carbon free motor boats and I thank our client, who gave us the opportunity to design and deliver a full electric Iguana (Land and Sea) which will be used on a lake in East Europe where thermic engines are not anymore accepted." - Antoine Brugidou, Founder of Iguana Yachts.

"This boat is the fruit of the pioneering vision of our founder, Antoine Brugidou, who for many years has worked to offer our customers a completely carbon-free solution and with multidisciplinary skills of our teams. In addition to the integration of an electrical system, all of the company's technical teams (composites, mechanics, naval architecture, supply chain and production) worked together to offer this new model. Iguana's DNA is to offer boat enthusiasts unique technological solutions that improve their daily lives. With this boat which requires no infrastructure and which emits no CO2, I believe that we have succeeded in our challenge of making the most sustainable boat in the world." - Julien Poirier, Managing Director.

The ground breaking evoy electric technologies

The Iguana Bow Rider Electric will be equipped with the silence Outboard Evoy Storm motor of 300 Horse Power. The Storm is more than a powerful motor, it's a plug-and-play powertrain solution and a brilliant solution from our Norwegian colleagues.

Meet the most powerful electric outboard motor on the market. The Storm is a turnkey motor system that delivers 300 continuous horsepower. With instant torque, bringing your boat to planning speed is quick and effortless. Not only is the motor incredibly responsive, it showcases superior maneuverability. Built to last, the robust design can tackle fresh and saltwater. The system comes with the battery pack of your choice, fast charging options, and a touchscreen.

"This vessel is a first in decarbonization for amphibious boats in order to constantly evolve as the market as well as customer demand." - Maxime Bouyssou, System Engineer

The perfect model for lakes

With this new electric technology combined with the Iguana Bow Rider, lakes become the perfect playground in European lakes. We look forward to showing you the different stages of construction for this unique new model which will mark a milestone in the history of Iguana Yachts. Sustainability has always been part of Iguana Yachts DNA. With minimal requisites in logistics, materials, infrastructure and anti-fouling, amphibious boats are overall more environmentally friendly and last longer as they do not stay in the water all-year long. It is a natural development for Iguana Yachts to go for electric propulsion to offer the most sustainable motor-boating experience in the world. Iguana Yachts keeps up with changes in regulations and market trends and adjusts its products to cater to potential future customers. In some countries, multiple lakes can only allow by electric boats.

Enquire at