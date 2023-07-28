Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 M600 LEADERBOARD

New iconic flagship Zeelander 8 just weeks away from delivery

by Zeelander 6 May 06:42 PDT
Zeelander 8 - work in progress © Zeelander Yachts

It is now just a matter of weeks until the launch of the Zeelander 8, the much-anticipated new flagship of the Dutch yachting brand.

  • Hull painted in Porsche rhodium silver
  • Superstructure in pearl white
  • Hull and deck being joined now
  • Interior to take shape in ebony Macassar and natural fabrics
  • Delivery scheduled for July
  • Zeelander's largest yacht yet measures 23.9m / 79ft LOA

Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts

Work is proceeding apace at the Groot Ammers-based shipyard, just a 30-minute drive from Rotterdam airport, in order to have the yacht finished to perfection and ready for delivery in July, to start a new life on the French Riviera.

Zeelander's precise moulding process leaves almost no requirement for fairing, so the hull has already moved smoothly through the paint booth. The Zeelander 8's voluptuous curves and elegant hull lines have benefitted from a careful spray in Porsche rhodium silver, with contrasting orange and flag blue lines at the waterline. It is 79ft of flawless, gleaming finish.

Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts

The sleek superstructure, which creates the volume for a sophisticated social space at main deck level, has also been painted in pearl white. This first Zeelander 8 will have a custom main deck salon, providing unique relaxing and dining opportunities for an experienced owner. Of course, the helm position also takes a privileged position in this layout, with total clarity of view through a mullion-free windscreen and hand-stitched leather seating.

Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts

The next step is to unite the hull and the deck - the final feat of engineering required to bring the Zeelander 8 to life. After that, the engineers cede their spaces on the factory floor to the carpenters, fitters and finishers who will transform the interior shell of the yacht into a haven of peace and exquisite styling, in line with the client's wishes.

Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts

By the time the yacht is loaded onto a transporter bound for the south of France, it will represent Zeelander's boatbuilding capabilities: tens of thousands of work hours, dozens of different disciplines from engineering to craftsmanship and above all, a singular vision of the purity of the yachting experience.

"We are so proud of the Zeelander 8 project," says Zeelander founder Sietse Koopmans. "Born of a loyal client's desire for a bigger yacht, the Zeelander 8 succeeds in perpetuating the famous Zeelander aesthetic while hugely increasing interior volumes. And all that without compromising performance. This yacht will be able to reach 40 knots across the Golfe de la Napoule, while our obsessive use of advanced soundproofing means that you will always be able to hold a normal conversation - even at full throttle."

Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - rendering - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts
Zeelander 8 - work in progress - photo © Zeelander Yachts

Related Articles

Zeelander 8 stylish interior revealed
First Zeelander 8 is already in build and will be launched in summer 2024 Zeelander Yachts has unveiled keenly awaited interior renderings of its new flagship Zeelander 8, which is currently in build. The yacht's voluptuous exterior lines called for an exquisite interior, and the design has more than met the challenge. Posted on 22 Mar New flagship Zeelander 8 images revealed
Dutch quality meets timeless elegance Soon to be taking its place as the flagship of the Dutch shipyard, the brand new Zeelander 8 is an aesthetic development of the smaller Zeelander models which are so coveted by yachting connoisseurs. Posted on 16 Jan Zeelander celebrates its 20th anniversary
And plans to announce a new model soon In 2002, Sietse Koopmans was looking for the yacht of his dreams. After exploring every option available on the market, he came to a realisation - everything else fell short. Posted on 28 Jul 2023 New images of Zeelander 7 relaunch
New photographs encapsulate the yard's concept of yachts as art Effortless curves, the timeless exterior finish and faultless interior stand out in the fresh shots from world renowned Guillaume Plisson. And it marks the conclusion of the Dutch shipyard's year-long rebranding exercise. Posted on 28 Jun 2023 Zeelander 5 to make world debut at Palm Beach
Zeelander Yachts is about to make a big splash During the upcoming Palm Beach International Boat Show the Dutch high-end boutique yacht brand will present the latest addition to its famous line of sports cruisers, the Zeelander 5, which will be moored at Palm Harbor Marina. Posted on 2 Mar 2023 First Zeelander 5 to be delivered in spring 2023
With six units already in production Extensive sea trials are now under way for the latest member of the Zeelander fleet. The sensuous new Zeelander 5 has just had her technical launch after a rigorous development and build programme by the Groot-Ammers-based yard. Posted on 30 Jan 2023 Zeelander completes major expansion
In anticipation of strong growth in 2023 Zeelander Yachts is finishing 2022 on a high note, after a year of steady expansion and growth. Posted on 21 Dec 2022 First Zeelander 6 just delivered in Europe
The new model is part of Zeelander's complete rebranding High-end Dutch yachting brand Zeelander Yachts has launched the sensual new Zeelander 6. The Groot-Ammers based yard hailed the delivery of the first hull as a milestone in the brand's development, embracing a more contemporary aesthetic. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Drive your desire with the Zeelander 5
Zeelander is fanatical about delivering a relaxing and enjoyable environment An evolution of a timeless design, the brand new Zeelander 5 is simply irresistible. Read on to learn why. Posted on 11 Dec 2021 Customisation and details of the new Zeelander 5
Considered the quietest vessel in its class After the global unveiling in Cannes in September, Zeelander Yachts presented the new Zeelander 5 project at the largest yacht show in the US - the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2021. Posted on 2 Nov 2021
Maritimo 2023 M600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy