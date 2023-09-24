ISA Sportiva 66 metres enters the outfitting stage

ISA Sportiva 66-metre project © ISA Yachts

by ISA Yachts 7 May 01:27 PDT

ISA Yachts is pleased to announce that the ISA Sportiva 66-metre project, currently under construction in Ancona, has entered the outfitting stage.

Stemmed from the development of the naval engineering of M/Y OKTO, one of the most iconic superyachts still an acknowledged symbol of innovation and cutting-edge design, the new ISA Sportiva 66-metre vessel embodies all the experience and passion of the shipyard taking it to a higher level.

Revisited with a modern twist, its design goes beyond being true to the style elements of the ISA Yachts brand, identified as the arches connecting the three decks and the circular entrance hall on both the main and the upper deck. An extremely sporty profile, with a set back superstructure and a marked and original reverse bow, lends a captivating look to the instantly recognizable identity of this project.

Nuvolari Lenard studio penned the exteriors and interiors, whereas the naval engineering was developed by ISA Yachts technical office.

The large scenic swimming pool on the aft deck, the gym and the second custom pool on the sun deck are just a few highlights of this jewel of the sea. ISA Sportiva 66 metres will be delivered at the end of 2026.

The Owner's cabin, fitted with a fixed balcony combined with a fold-down platform, and a guest cabin are located on the main deck, whereas the remaining four double cabins are below deck.

A crew of 15 people is accommodated into 8 cabins located on the lower deck forward, in addition to the Captain's cabin on the upper deck.

Featuring a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the new ISA Sportiva 66 metres is equipped with two MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines of 2560 kW each allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots.