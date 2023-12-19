Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

The Italian Sea Group: Fifth Admiral 50m unit sold

by The Italian Sea Group 8 May 00:11 PDT
Admiral 50 meters C.617 © The Italian Sea Group

The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of the fifth Admiral 50 meters C.617 of the "semi-custom" series, intended to navigate the waters of the Gulf (UAE).

The Admiral 50m yacht, with its elegant and timeless profile, a Made in Italy masterpiece in terms of shapes, lines and functional solutions, continues to enjoy exciting success.

TISG consolidates the path undertaken in "semi-custom production", with a positioning that is always of the highest level.

"With the sale of this new Admiral 50m a few weeks after the announcement of the signature of the fourth yacht in the series, the commercial consolidation of TISG in the semi-custom projects segment is confirmed" - comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group".

The design without visual barriers and the elegant fluidity between external and internal spaces, create a continuous and natural dialogue between all the environments, characterized by large volumes and structural details.

The interiors, which will be developed by the TISG Style Centre, reveal a refined and enveloping atmosphere thanks to a careful selection of precious and natural materials such as wood, stones and rough metals.

An important feature of the project is the layout of the guest and owner cabins which includes the owner's area on the upper deck, with an open view on three sides and a view onto a private deck at the bow, and all the guest cabins on the main deck with large windows towards the hull.

The Admiral 50m yacht with 499 GT can accommodate up to 12 guests who will be able to use two additional lounge rooms/convertible into extra cabins on the lower deck.

Related Articles

TISG announces keel laying of Admiral 53m hybrid
The third in production and the first with hybrid propulsion The Italian Sea Group announces the keel laying of the new 53m superyacht Admiral, the third in production and the first with hybrid propulsion. Posted on 4 Apr Progress continues on 4th Admiral S-Force 55 M/Y
The Admiral S-FORCE 55 line continues to enjoy great success The Italian Sea Group shares the progress of the outfitting activities, in full compliance with the established timing, of the fourth Admiral S-FORCE 55-metre motor yacht. Posted on 14 Feb The Italian Sea Group unveils the Quaranta project
Marking the debut of the 40-metre range within the Admiral fleet The Italian Sea Group introduces the new Quaranta project, marking the debut of the 40-metre range within the Admiral fleet. Posted on 4 Feb The Italian Sea Group: full steam ahead
With three new Admiral and Tecnomar concepts The concepts, announced in September 2023 during the Monaco Yacht Show, reflect the style of the Group, continuing with the consolidated stylistic trend while daring with details towards continuous futuristic innovation. Posted on 11 Jan Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 yacht sales continue
The iconic motor yacht a major worldwide success The Italian Sea Group confirms the sales progress of the iconic Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yachts on all continents, demonstrating the continued success of the project. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 THIS IS IT makes her global debut in Monaco
An unmistakably unique yacht that is both radical and innovative THIS IS IT, a spectacular 43.5-metre (142.71-ft) futuristic catamaran, will make her global debut at the forthcoming Monaco Yacht Show, September 27-30. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 THIS IS IT launched
The sensational motor catamaran from Tecnomar The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of THIS IS IT, the new motor catamaran of the Tecnomar fleet, 43.5 meter in length and 14.5 meter in width, with approximately 750GT. Posted on 19 Sep 2023 2nd Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 delivered in Miami
The Italian Sea Group business and sales development plan continues in the U.S. The Italian Sea Group, global luxury operator, announces the delivery of the second Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami. Posted on 9 May 2023 499GT hybrid superyacht Admiral 53 MT sold
The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of another Panorama superyacht The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, announces the sale of another Panorama superyacht, Admiral's new semi-custom line. Posted on 27 Apr 2023 Admiral 55-meter superyacht launched
Interior entirely by Giorgio Armani The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yacht operator, has launched the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star, whose interior is entirely by Giorgio Armani. Posted on 8 Apr 2023
Maritimo 2023 S600 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy