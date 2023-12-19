The Italian Sea Group: Fifth Admiral 50m unit sold

Admiral 50 meters C.617 © The Italian Sea Group Admiral 50 meters C.617 © The Italian Sea Group

by The Italian Sea Group 8 May 00:11 PDT

The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of the fifth Admiral 50 meters C.617 of the "semi-custom" series, intended to navigate the waters of the Gulf (UAE).

The Admiral 50m yacht, with its elegant and timeless profile, a Made in Italy masterpiece in terms of shapes, lines and functional solutions, continues to enjoy exciting success.

TISG consolidates the path undertaken in "semi-custom production", with a positioning that is always of the highest level.

"With the sale of this new Admiral 50m a few weeks after the announcement of the signature of the fourth yacht in the series, the commercial consolidation of TISG in the semi-custom projects segment is confirmed" - comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group".

The design without visual barriers and the elegant fluidity between external and internal spaces, create a continuous and natural dialogue between all the environments, characterized by large volumes and structural details.

The interiors, which will be developed by the TISG Style Centre, reveal a refined and enveloping atmosphere thanks to a careful selection of precious and natural materials such as wood, stones and rough metals.

An important feature of the project is the layout of the guest and owner cabins which includes the owner's area on the upper deck, with an open view on three sides and a view onto a private deck at the bow, and all the guest cabins on the main deck with large windows towards the hull.

The Admiral 50m yacht with 499 GT can accommodate up to 12 guests who will be able to use two additional lounge rooms/convertible into extra cabins on the lower deck.