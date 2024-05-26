The Yacht Sales Co. promises maximum power at 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co. & Multihull Solutions 8 May 02:30 PDT

Powerboat enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice with The Yacht Sales Co. displays at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show from 23-26 May.

The company, which now incorporates Multihull Solutions, will be showcasing five of the world's most popular motor yachts at the event, including the world premiere of the impressive Cora 48 power catamaran.

The Cora 48 Catamaran is a power-packed family cruiser ideal for coastal cruising or open-water adventures, delivering the longest range of any power catamaran under 50ft while having the ability to enjoy speeds of up to 18 knots. Designed with an emphasis on functionality, safety and comfort, the motor yacht boasts state-of-the-art systems, surpassing all rivals in her class in innovation and technology.

In addition, visitors to the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show will be able to inspect the ILIAD 53F power catamaran, which was recently awarded 2024 Multihull of the Year. Other power models on display include the highly acclaimed Fountaine Pajot MY6, Absolute Navetta 48 and the sleek Tesoro T-40.

The powerhouse ILIAD 62 will also be on display in conjunction with Ahoy Club with inspections strictly by appointment only.

Visitors interested in sailing models will not be forgotten with The Yacht Sales Co also exhibiting the highly popular Fountaine Pajot Astrea 42 as well as the Dufour 41 plus the Dufour 37 which is being displayed in conjunction with Yachtshare.

The company will also have an ocean of information and listings for those in the market for a Pre-Owned Yacht, and its adjacent Out-of-Water Boat Show at The Boat Works in Coomera will be open throughout the event for buyers to inspect an extensive range of quality used power and sail models for sale.

This year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is shaping up to be one of the biggest in the event's history featuring the latest models, products and equipment as well as a dynamic schedule of entertainment set against the glittering Gold Coast waterways.

This year, The Yacht Sales Co. will have not one, but two display precincts for visitors to explore. The main display will be located in the Marina E/F pen, and a second display a short walk down Marina E pier.

Bookings to inspect any of the models on display can be made on The Yacht Sales Co. website at yachtsalesco.com/events/scibs-2024, and further information can be obtained by contacting +61 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at www.yachtsalesco.com.