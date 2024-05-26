Entertain downunder up-top with the Azimut Flybridge series at SCIBS 2024

Azimut 53 with Hard Top © Azimut Yachts Azimut 53 with Hard Top © Azimut Yachts

by d'Albora 8 May 13:24 PDT

d'Albora Marine, (exclusive Australian representatives for Azimut Yachts), are showcasing two of the strongest entertaining flybridge motor yachts on the Australian market at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show with their newly delivered 53' and 60' Flybridge series vessels.

Known for its Italian heritage and sleek lines of beauty, Azimut is delivering some highly functional entertaining vessels on Australian shores, providing buyers a perfectly blended mix of beauty and usage whilst under the Australian sun with their extended flybridge living spaces.

The Azimut 60 is Australia's most popular model to date and features 3-cabins, 3-bathrooms plus a single crew quarter. Powered by twin Volvo D13 900hp shaft drive diesel engines, this model is most renowned for its luxury designer interior, full height dinette window and its class leading entertainers flybridge. Available now, this specific 60 has an exclusive list of options and upgrades not limited to a Seakeeper gyro stabiliser, bow and stern thrusters, joystick controls and various décor improvements.

The Azimut 53 is a new model from Azimut and has an exterior by the famed Italian designer Alberto Mancini. It is a 3-cabin 2-bathroom flybridge vessel powered by twin Volvo IPS, which are very popular for their fuel efficiency and assistance with easy manoeuvring. Popular features of this model include the aft galley which opens out onto the cockpit creating the ultimate indoor-outdoor feel and the extensive coverage of the hard top on the flybridge. Further options also include a Seakeeper gyro stabiliser, bow thruster, cockpit docking station and much more.

Come and visit the d'Albora team and experience these magnificent vessels firsthand at SCIBS on our floating marina stand at D/E arm-connector from Thursday 23rd through to Sunday 26th May.

d'Albora Marine is the new and used boat sales division of d'Albora, Australia's largest premium marina and hospitality network, with 13 prime marina locations across QLD, NSW, VIC. The group offers a range of berthing, boatyard, boat sales and hospitality options and marine lifestyle solutions to suit your boating needs.