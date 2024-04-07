Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

Please select your home edition
by Ensign Yachts 9 May 13:29 PDT 6-7 April 2024
Bavaria C46 © Ensign Yachts

Related Articles

Great success for the Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show
Ensign Yachts participated at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Over the weekend of the 6th-7th April Ensign Yachts participated in the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on Pittwater. Posted on 10 Apr Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show - 5-7 April 2024
See the fantastic range at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Ensign Yachts invite you to the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show coming up on the 5th-7th of April at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club in Pittwater, Sydney. Posted on 26 Mar J/99 Nationals Success on Sydney Harbour
Held during the Sydney Harbour Regatta last weekend Close to 200 yachts and over 1000 sailors came from all over NSW and interstate to race in the 2024 Middle Harbour Yacht Club (MHYC) Nautilus Insurance Sydney Harbour Regatta. The racing spread the length of the Harbour over seven course areas. Posted on 7 Mar Sydney Sail Expo 2024 Save the Date!
Join the Ensign Yachts team on the 5th to 7th of April We would like to invite you to join the Ensign Yachts team at the upcoming Sydney Sail Expo on the 5th to 7th of April. Posted on 23 Feb J/Boats Australia & Ensign Yachts partnership
A new chapter for the Australian and New Zealand sailing community The start of 2024 opens a new chapter for the Australian and New Zealand sailing community. J/BOATS AUSTRALIA and ENSIGN YACHTS are excited to announce the launch of their partnership. Posted on 24 Jan Bavaria C46 2024 European Yacht of the Year!
Announced as winner in the "Best Family Cruiser" category The Bavaria C46 has done it! 2024 European Yacht of the Year for the "Best Family Cruiser" category. With some tough competition in the running, the jury decided on the C46 as the best balance of performance, design, comfort, and quality for the Award. Posted on 22 Jan Bavaria Vida 33 viewings available
Also Bavaria C42 offer for immediate delivery at Ensign The Ensign team are excited to welcome a new Bavaria Vida 33 recently delivered in Pittwater, Sydney. This award-winning model is now available for viewings for a limited time at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. Posted on 15 Jan Ensign Yachts December Update
Latest news, reviews, and top picks Happy holidays! We hope you are enjoying Summer out on the water. Welcome to the Ensign latest update with news, reviews, and top picks. Posted on 14 Dec 2023 Nautitech 48 Open Catamaran sea trial opportunity
Ensign Yachts have an exclusive opportunity to invite interested customers We are happy to announce that hull number 1 of the Nautitech 48 Open has been launched and taken for an initial test sail in La Rochelle, France. Posted on 6 Nov 2023
