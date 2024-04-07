Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

The Ensign Yachts team have been busy recently participating in local events. On the 22nd of March, the team competed in the annual Renewable Energy Cup, which we are proud to sponsor. The Ensign team took out 1st place in our division on the stunning Tofinou 12. As a result of the event, we are happy to say that $50k was donated to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, which continues to make a positive impact protecting our ocean wildlife and expanding our marine parks.

Over the weekend of the 6th-7th April Ensign Yachts participated in the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on Pittwater. Our award-winning models we had at the show were hugely popular; the luxurious Bavaria C50, innovative Nautitech 46 Open, sleek and sporty J/Boats J/99, and the elegant Tofinou 9.7. It was great to see so many of you at the show and take you through our display models.