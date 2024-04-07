Ensign's latest news, upcoming events, and top picks

The Ensign Yachts Team
Ensign Yachts now have huge savings available on our three stock demonstrator models ready to sail away today! The Tofinou 9.7, Rhea 730 Timonier, and Rhea 23 Open. These demo models offer a huge discount on new model pricing. Plus, our new Bavaria C46 (2024 European Yacht of the Year) will be arriving in Sydney next month (June) with savings on demonstrator arrangements available.
Mark your diaries for these upcoming 2024/25 boat shows to get on board one of Ensign's award-winning new yachts! Meet the team, take a look at our new and demonstrator models, and find out what's coming soon. If you are interested in attending one of these shows and gaining exclusive access, please register your interest and we will connect you with the team.
Bavaria C45
Ocean Alexander 55
See why customers trust the Ensign Yachts team
Looking to sell or upgrade? List your boat with our experienced team today.
After spare parts for your boat? We have a large inventory of in-stock parts locally available. Check them out! We also now have a range of commercial moorings and marina berths available to our customers. Get in contact for details.
The Ensign Yachts team have been busy recently participating in local events. On the 22nd of March, the team competed in the annual Renewable Energy Cup, which we are proud to sponsor. The Ensign team took out 1st place in our division on the stunning Tofinou 12. As a result of the event, we are happy to say that $50k was donated to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, which continues to make a positive impact protecting our ocean wildlife and expanding our marine parks.
Over the weekend of the 6th-7th April Ensign Yachts participated in the 2024 Pittwater Sailing Yacht Show at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club on Pittwater. Our award-winning models we had at the show were hugely popular; the luxurious Bavaria C50, innovative Nautitech 46 Open, sleek and sporty J/Boats J/99, and the elegant Tofinou 9.7. It was great to see so many of you at the show and take you through our display models.
Enquire now about our Euro delivery options to get out on the water sooner
Can't find what you're looking for? See all our New and Pre-owned Boats
Have questions? Either respond to this email or contact the sender on enquiries@ensignyachts.com.au
Ensign Yachts, Smiths Marina, The Spit, 2/81 Parriwi Road, Mosman, NSW 2088, Australia