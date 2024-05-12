Team Brady wins E1 Venice GP as NFL Legend watches on

by E1 Series 12 May 22:51 PDT

Team Brady has claimed victory at the E1 Venice GP as its team owner, NFL icon Tom Brady, joined his team in the celebrations at the race.

The win seals back-to-back victories in the UIM E1 World Championship, the world's first all-electric raceboat series, for the quarterback's team as it triumphed across a weekend of breathtaking racing on the iconic waters of Venice.

Team Brazil, owned by billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, Marcelo Claure, raced past the chequered flag in second place followed by newcomers Westbrook Racing, owned by Hollywood royalty Will Smith - and only introduced to the championship on Friday - in third.

Brady, who has been in the city to support his team throughout the race weekend, celebrated with his pilots, Sam Coleman and Emma Kimiläinen in the Venetian sunshine following the win.

The seven-time Superbowl champion, who continues his habit of winning, said: "It was an amazing team effort, Sam and Emma were incredible.

"I'm just so proud of the team and everything they're doing, we got off to a great start a few months ago in Jeddah, and we just got to keep it going from here. This is something really special."

Emma Kimiläinen, one of the GP's standout pilots who brought home the win, said: "That was mega, there was so much happening during the race, and I just wanted to reach Sam's level.

"I've had the speed all weekend, so I just went out there and did my own thing, it was awesome."

Coleman added: "It's been a weekend of blood, sweat and tears, the racing has been so competitive - it has been a real rollercoaster."

The debut electric racing championship, which sees nine teams battle it out on the water reaching speeds in excess of 50 knots (92kph / 57 mph), will race in iconic coastal cities across the world including Monaco, Puerto Banus and Hong Kong.

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO at E1, said: "Across the weekend, the racing has been fiercely competitive which has sparked a dramatic GP here on the Adriatic.

"The historic city of Venice has provided a stunning backdrop to showcase the future of electric mobility. Having Tom Brady here to witness his team take the victory was the perfect end to a successful race weekend."

E1 has a sustainability mission to accelerate the electrification of marine transport through clean technology with ambitions to inspire and support iconic coastal cities such as Venice in transitioning to a greener future.

The Championship arrives in Puerto Banus, Marbella on 1-2 June.

For more information on the championship head to e1series.com

Full time results:

E1 Venice GP Points:

1. Team Brady - 21

2. Team ?Brazil by Claure Group - 16

3. Team ?Westbrook Racing - 13

4. Team ?Drogba - 10

5. Team Miami powered by Magnus - 8

6. Team Rafa - 5

7. Aoki Racing - 3

8. Team Blue Rising - 2

9. Sergio Perez E1 Team - 1

E1 Championship Points:

1. Team Brady - 41

2. Team Miami powered by Magnus - 25

3. Team Rafa - 19

4. Team ?Brazil by Claure Group - 17

5. Team Drogba - 15

6. Team ?Westbrook Racing - 13

7. Team Blue Rising - 12

8. Sergio Perez E1 Team - 8

9. Aoki Racing - 6