Raymarine unveils exciting exhibits at SCIBS, showcases new location on the Promenade

by Raymarine 13 May 17:15 PDT 23-26 May 2024
Raymarine product range © Raymarine

Raymarine, the leading innovator in marine electronics, is thrilled to return to the 2024 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show, taking place from 23rd - 26th May.

This year, Raymarine is set to make waves with its new location on The Promenade, offering visitors a prime spot against the picturesque backdrop of the marina to explore cutting-edge marine technology and witness firsthand the latest in navigation and fish finding solutions.

Standout products to see include the DAME award winning Alpha performance displays and NeuBoat Dock, a 360 degree view docking cameras alongside the full range of award-winning chartplotter and fishfinder solutions. Also showcasing FLIR cameras, the stand will feature a live demonstration of the capabilities of thermal technology for recreational boaters.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show and to showcase our latest innovations in marine electronics," said Damien Weber, General Manager at Raymarine Australia. "Our new location on The Promenade provides the perfect setting for attendees to discover the unmatched performance and reliability of Raymarine products, while experiencing firsthand the seamless integration on display onboard key boats at the show."

Don't miss your chance to join Raymarine at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show and discover the future of marine technology. See you there on The Promenade at stand PR31 from Thursday 223rd - Sunday 26th May 2024.

For more information about Raymarine and its range of marine electronics, please visit www.raymarine.com

