AWBF Boat expressions of interest are now open!

Australian Wooden Boat Festival © Doug Thost

by Australian Wooden Boat Festival 13 May 20:02 PDT

Do you want to display your boat at the largest celebration of maritime culture in the Southern Hemisphere? You can now register your expressions of interest via our website!

We apologise for taking a little longer than expected, but sometimes these things happen. Thank you for your patience!

Displaying your boat is the best way to be involved in the celebrations. Share your stories with likeminded people, promote wooden boat culture and share true craftsmanship with the next generation.

For four fabulous days you are encouraged to show off your pride and joy! Over 30 years the AWBF has grown from a small get together of local boaties to become one of the world’s premier maritime events, staged in the most beautiful and historic port in Australia.

AWBF Organisers are expecting a flurry of EOIs to come in from across the world, with the theme for the AWBF 2025 being New Zealand & The Pacific Ocean and we are excited to see the quality and quirks of each vessel.

Enter an EOI here.