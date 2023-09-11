Introducing Bering 165: Your ultimate Mediterranean and Caribbean explorer

by Bering Yachts 15 May 03:06 PDT

We are delighted to present our latest video presentation showcasing the remarkable features of B165, Bering Yachts' newest flagship explorer.

Designed for the Mediterranean and Caribbean lifestyle, B165 offers a unique blend of comfort, luxury, and adventure.

In our recent video overview, Founder Alexei Mikhailov and our team provide an in-depth tour of this exceptional yacht, highlighting its impressive features and thoughtful design elements. From the expansive pool area to the spacious owner's deck, every detail of B165 has been meticulously crafted to ensure the utmost comfort and enjoyment for you and your guests.

Key features of B165 include:

A sizable swimming pool on the elongated aft deck can be expanded with unfolding bulwarks

A roomy owner deck with nearly 70m2 of interior space, including a luxurious stateroom and sky lounge with a bar

Accommodations for up to 12 guests and 9 crew members, ensuring ample space and comfort for all onboard

Eco-friendly design with the option for hybrid applications and a large battery bank in the engine room.

We believe that B165 sets a new standard for luxury exploration yachts, offering a perfect balance of elegance, functionality, and sustainability. Whether cruising the Mediterranean or exploring the Caribbean, B165 is your ideal companion for unforgettable adventures at sea.

Brief specifications

Length Overall (LOA): 49.40 m (163'7")

Length Waterline (LWL): 48.10 m (157'8")

Maximum Beam: 9 m (29'5")

Maximum Draft: 2.55 m (8'3")

Displacement Full Load: 570 mT (1256,640 lbs.)

Gross Tonnage: 499 GT

Fuel: 70,000 L (18,492 gallons)

Fresh Water: 12,000 L (3,170 gallons)

Cruise Speed: 12 knots

Maximum Speed (Half load): 15 knots

Range: 4,000+ nautical miles (Cruise Speed 12 kn)

Cabins: 6

Find more information here