by The Italian Sea Group 14 May 03:30 PDT

The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of the first Admiral Quaranta motor yacht, just a few months after the unveiling of the new series.

The project, developed in collaboration between the Monaco-based studio The A Group and The Italian Sea Group Centro Stile, marks a new step in the Group's strategic expansion by introducing a new 40-metre production line among the semi-custom Admiral models while maintaining the brand's distinctive and elegant design lines.

"The Admiral Quaranta yacht was made possible thanks to the perfect synergy found with The A Group, to offer a 40-metre yacht that encompasses typical layout and comfort features usually only found on much larger yachts." - comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - "We have created a harmonious synergy at the core of this project thanks to our strong expertise in terms of design, quality and innovation the very high level of quality in the company's DNA".

"Admiral Quaranta was born thanks to the shared experience between TISG and TAG. Creating a timeless design on a 40m platform and this is a first in our industry" says Richard Hein of The A Group.

The style of the exterior lines is contemporary and modern, but without excesses; curved, sharp or soft lines alternate with more distinct and pronounced ones, giving the overall aesthetic an elegant and timeless character. The interior of this new line has been designed to express a sporty and youthful elegance, in perfect dialogue with the exterior style. Sinuous curves, soft surfaces and sophisticated details create a welcoming, relaxed, and luxuriously discreet atmosphere.

With a view to eco-sustainability, the aluminium hull is designed to minimize fuel consumption.