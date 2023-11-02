Archipelago Yachts unveils its new 80-foot explorer yacht

by Archipelago Yachts 15 May 00:13 PDT

Archipelago Yachts has announced the launch of its newest and most remarkable vessel yet, the Archipelago 80. This latest addition to the range redefines luxury exploration, offering versatility and performance for all boating adventurers.

Taking the title of the largest leisure vessel in the line-up, the 80 was built upon an award-winning Chartwell Marine hull form utilised extensively in the offshore wind industry, created to be a go-anywhere, do-anything vessel, combined with the ability to be owner-operated.

Equipped with a fuel capacity of up to 20,000 litres and a payload capacity of 16 tonnes, the 80 stands ready to tackle any challenge, in any weather, and through all conditions.

Whether carrying equipment, tools, or superyacht toys, this vessel offers unparalleled capabilities for exploration and adventure. The vessel additionally offers the optional amenity of a high-capacity helipad situated on the top deck, providing owners the luxury of travelling between the sea and shore with style.

Breaking the mould with its unique speed and agility, the 80 is able to travel vast distances with ease and comfort, combined with a performance of up to 30 knots. Other key features of the vessel include:

Founder of Archipelago, Dr Stephen Weatherley said on the news: "The Archipelago 80 represents ultimate versatility in a sub-24m owner-operator platform, and the embodiment of our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences on the water. The vessel was designed for a visionary owner who shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of boating. I am very excited to see this project come to life and welcome the customer onboard for some unforgettable journeys at sea."

The cockpit of the Archipelago 80 boasts an expansive working area equipped with tie-down points, meticulously crafted to accommodate expedition gear or superyacht toys.

Its knuckle boom Palfinger crane and reinforced deck structure facilitate the transportation of a 20-foot ISO container, personal submersible, amphibious vehicle, or various heavy-duty equipment. Alternatively, the cockpit can be left free for leisure activities like sunbathing, outdoor lounging, or indulging in game fishing.

For added safety, high bulwarks envelop the sides, ensuring the well-being of guests and crew during navigation. Moving towards the bow, an optional davit-style crane stands ready to hoist RIBs, jet skis, or similar equipment.

The vessel offers the option of integrating a hot tub into its structure, along with the ability to deploy a paravane kite for decreased fuel consumption and redundancy. A Portuguese bridge provides additional security, while the boat's significant roof area accommodates solar panels or extra storage facilitated by the knuckle boom crane.

Inside, the Archipelago 80 presents a spacious, open-plan salon complete with a bar and day galley, affording guests panoramic views while unwinding or dining onboard.

Within the hulls, a customisable array of cabins caters to guests and crew, complemented by a main galley and a combined laundry or workspace, accessible from either the living quarters or the cockpit. The wheelhouse serves as an adaptable living space, featuring a bar and entertaining area on its shaded balcony.

Technical Specifications:

LOA - 24m

Beam - 11m

Top speed - 28 knots

Propulsion - 2 x e-Motion hybrid diesel-electric systems, featuring 1300hp MAN diesels and 250kW electric propulsors

Optional generator - 180kW

Installed electrical power - 150kWh of type-approved batteries

For more information visit www.archipelago-yachts.co.uk.