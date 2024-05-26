102 Global & Australian Premieres take centre stage at 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show
by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 15 May 01:33 PDT
23-26 May 2024
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © World Boating Day
Get ready to witness 102 of the world's newest boating and marine innovations at the 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from May 23 to 26.
Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser said his team was hugely excited to present one of the marine industry's most anticipated events and looking forward to welcoming huge crowds to this year's Show.
"We're thrilled to be able to share more than 100 exciting new boat and marine product launches - everything from luxury motor yachts, trailerable boats and personal watercrafts to marine gadgets and revolutionary hybrid and electric motors," he said.
"With over 700 boats and 2,500 marine products on display throughout the Show precinct, visitors should get ready to embark on an unparalleled journey into a thrilling array of innovations, experiences and luxury, all set in our iconic location of Sanctuary Cove."
Mr Hasser said he wanted to thank the many returning and new exhibitors who are bringing the absolute best of everything to the Show for visitors to marvel and enjoy.
New boats and marine products debuting at SCIBS 2024 include:
Global Launches
Motor Yachts
Trailerable Boats
- Cora 48 Catamaran - The Yacht Sales Co.
- Cure 55 Catamaran - Cure Marine
- Harbour Classic 40 - Whitehaven Group
- Integrity 520 SX Plus - Integrity Motor Yachts
- Maritimo M600 & M55 Black Edition
- Martini Luxury Houseboats - Espresso Martini
- Palm Beach 85 - Palm Beach Motor Yachts
- Riviera - Global Premiere (Model to be unveiled at SCIBS 23 May 2024)
- Tasman 80 - Sam Allen Wholesale
- Vicem 95 Classic - Leigh-Smith Yachts
Gear & Gadgets
- Blue Diamond Tomahawk
- The Edencraft 255 - Australian Marine Centre
- Yellowfin Plate Model - Yellowfin Plate Boats
Asia-Pacific Launches
- FloatBricks 12v Solar Winch - Dockpro
Southern Hemisphere Launches
- Boston Whaler 210 Vantage - Queensland Marine Centre
- Boston Whaler 360 Outrage - Queensland Marine Centre
- Boston Whaler 405 Conquest - Queensland Marine Centre
- Hanse 510 - Windcraft Yachts
- Harris Pontoons 27 Grand Mariner - Queensland Marine Centre
- NavNet TZtouchXL Series - Furuno
- Prestige M48 - TMG Yachts
- SeaRay 210 SPX OB - Queensland Marine Centre
- SeaRay 260 SLX OB - Queensland Marine Centre
Australian Launches
- Nimbus Weekender 11 - Sports Marine
- 28' Sportsfisher - CJH Yachts
- Absolute 48 Nevetta - The Yacht Sales Co.
- AirBeth Pontoon Boat Lift
- Aquila 42 Cat - Aquila Power Catamarans
- AXIS A225 - JSW Powersports
- Axopar 45 Sun Top - Eyachts
- Azimut 53 - dÁlbora Marine
- Bennington LX Sports line - RC Marine Sales
- BF350 - Honda
- Bloomfield 70 - Cure Marine
- BRIG Eagle 10 - Sirocco Marine
- BRIG Eagle 8 - Sirocco Marine
- Cantiere delle Marche - RJ102
- Choy Lee CLB655 - Sydney Marine Brokerage
- Chris Craft Calypso 32 - Short Marine
- Chris Craft Catalina 30 - Short Marine
- Crownline Syndicate Service - Clark Marine Group
- Dufour 4 - The Yacht Sales Co.
- eLite Electric Outboard - ePropulsion Australia
- Enautic - Founders Edition WaveFlyer VOLARE
- Enautic - WaveFlyer ROGUE (PWC)
- Evolution Boats 652 Tournament Enclosed - Brisbane Yamaha
- FCV600 - Furuno
- FCV800 - Furuno
- First Mate Protect - Barrel Lock
- First Mate Protect - Screen Protection
- Flite AIR - Fliteboard
- Flite AIR PRO - Fliteboard
- FloatBricks Automatic Boat Loader - Dockpro
- Four Winns H6 Outboard - MW Marine
- Freestyler X - Surf Coast
- Genesis Robotic CNC Propellers - Propeller Warehouse
- Haines Hunter 620R - Brisbane Yamaha
- Hayari 34z - Power Yachts
- Horizon FD80
- Horizon FD90 Skyline
- Island Gypsy 40 Sedan Wide Body - Island Gypsy Boats
- Island Gypsy 50 Wide Body - Island Gypsy Boats
- Island Gypsy 50 XL - Island Gypsy Boats
- Island Gypsy 50 Yacht Fisher - Island Gypsy Boats
- Jeanneau 'Merry Fisher 895 Series 2' - Northside Marine
- Kawasaki Ultra 160 LL
- Kawasaki Ultra 160 LX-S
- Kawasaki Ultra 310 LX
- Kingfisher Powercat - Wynnum Marine
- Launch 31 GT - Short Marine
- Makocraft - 731 Island Craft
- Malibu 23 LSV Wakesetter - JSW Powersports
- Malibu 23 MXZ Wakesetter - JSW Powersports
- Mancraft Superfly 44
- Pop Fender - Maximo Yacht Controller
- Mission 330 - Mission Tenders
- Navan C30 - Navan Boats Australia
- Nimbus Commuter 1 - Sports Marine
- Ocean Signal RescueME PLB3 - All Sat Communications
- RAND Supreme 27 Electric - Eyachts
- REVO - Sunglasses Range (Winston, Vertex, Incline Models)
- Whisper 300 - Riviera Nautic
- Riviera 6000SY Platinum - Neptune Oceanic
- Sea Fox 231 Bay - JSW Powersports
- Sea Fox 268 Traveler - JSW Powersports
- Sea-Doo GTR-X 300 - JSW Powersports
- Sea-Doo RXP-X 325 - JSW Powersports
- Sea-Doo RXT-X 325 - JSW Powersports
- Seapower Australia - Solé Launch
- Seawind 1170 'Sweet Disposition- Multihull Central
- Steber Marine Plug-In Hybrid System 40ft Commercial Vessel
- Superdeck Silver Turtle Pac
- Swift Trawler 41 Sedan - Flagstaff Marine
- Tesoro T40 - The Yacht Sales Co.
- Udock Inflatable Docks - Floatables
- Ultra L2 - Fliteboard
- Viking 54 Convertible - Short Marine
- VR Superyacht Experience - Echo Yachts
- Yamaha F350 Outboard
- Yamarin Boats - Wynnum Marine
As well as an incredible array of marine displays, SCIBS 2024 will delight visitors of all ages with exciting live entertainment, roving street entertainers, fishing masterclasses, catch 'n' cook sessions, on-water demonstrations, and two dedicated Kids' Zones.
Mr Hasser said showgoers could also look forward to the debut of the all-new Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience. This brand-new elevated precinct will offer guests a luxury beach club vibe including all-day dining, free-flowing beverages, pop-up bars and live entertainment all overlooking the resort's lagoon pool and award-winning marina.
"For those returning to the show, we say a warm welcome back. For new visitors, we know you're going to fall in love with the Show. We're proud to present the biggest and the best marine lifestyle show in the Southern Hemisphere."
General admission tickets are on-sale now from $35, with Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets available from $299. Kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult. Tickets are only available online, there will not be a Box Office at the Show. Tickets available at sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.
The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.
The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.