102 Global & Australian Premieres take centre stage at 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © World Boating Day Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © World Boating Day

by Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 15 May 01:33 PDT

Get ready to witness 102 of the world's newest boating and marine innovations at the 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, from May 23 to 26.

Mulpha Events General Manager Johan Hasser said his team was hugely excited to present one of the marine industry's most anticipated events and looking forward to welcoming huge crowds to this year's Show.

"We're thrilled to be able to share more than 100 exciting new boat and marine product launches - everything from luxury motor yachts, trailerable boats and personal watercrafts to marine gadgets and revolutionary hybrid and electric motors," he said.

"With over 700 boats and 2,500 marine products on display throughout the Show precinct, visitors should get ready to embark on an unparalleled journey into a thrilling array of innovations, experiences and luxury, all set in our iconic location of Sanctuary Cove."

Mr Hasser said he wanted to thank the many returning and new exhibitors who are bringing the absolute best of everything to the Show for visitors to marvel and enjoy.

New boats and marine products debuting at SCIBS 2024 include:

Global Launches

Motor Yachts

Cora 48 Catamaran - The Yacht Sales Co.

Cure 55 Catamaran - Cure Marine

Harbour Classic 40 - Whitehaven Group

Integrity 520 SX Plus - Integrity Motor Yachts

Maritimo M600 & M55 Black Edition

Martini Luxury Houseboats - Espresso Martini

Palm Beach 85 - Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Riviera - Global Premiere (Model to be unveiled at SCIBS 23 May 2024)

Tasman 80 - Sam Allen Wholesale

Vicem 95 Classic - Leigh-Smith Yachts

Blue Diamond Tomahawk

The Edencraft 255 - Australian Marine Centre

Yellowfin Plate Model - Yellowfin Plate Boats

FloatBricks 12v Solar Winch - Dockpro

Boston Whaler 210 Vantage - Queensland Marine Centre

Boston Whaler 360 Outrage - Queensland Marine Centre

Boston Whaler 405 Conquest - Queensland Marine Centre

Hanse 510 - Windcraft Yachts

Harris Pontoons 27 Grand Mariner - Queensland Marine Centre

NavNet TZtouchXL Series - Furuno

Prestige M48 - TMG Yachts

SeaRay 210 SPX OB - Queensland Marine Centre

SeaRay 260 SLX OB - Queensland Marine Centre

Nimbus Weekender 11 - Sports Marine

28' Sportsfisher - CJH Yachts

Absolute 48 Nevetta - The Yacht Sales Co.

AirBeth Pontoon Boat Lift

Aquila 42 Cat - Aquila Power Catamarans

AXIS A225 - JSW Powersports

Axopar 45 Sun Top - Eyachts

Azimut 53 - dÁlbora Marine

Bennington LX Sports line - RC Marine Sales

BF350 - Honda

Bloomfield 70 - Cure Marine

BRIG Eagle 10 - Sirocco Marine

BRIG Eagle 8 - Sirocco Marine

Cantiere delle Marche - RJ102

Choy Lee CLB655 - Sydney Marine Brokerage

Chris Craft Calypso 32 - Short Marine

Chris Craft Catalina 30 - Short Marine

Crownline Syndicate Service - Clark Marine Group

Dufour 4 - The Yacht Sales Co.

eLite Electric Outboard - ePropulsion Australia

Enautic - Founders Edition WaveFlyer VOLARE

Enautic - WaveFlyer ROGUE (PWC)

Evolution Boats 652 Tournament Enclosed - Brisbane Yamaha

FCV600 - Furuno

FCV800 - Furuno

First Mate Protect - Barrel Lock

First Mate Protect - Screen Protection

Flite AIR - Fliteboard

Flite AIR PRO - Fliteboard

FloatBricks Automatic Boat Loader - Dockpro

Four Winns H6 Outboard - MW Marine

Freestyler X - Surf Coast

Genesis Robotic CNC Propellers - Propeller Warehouse

Haines Hunter 620R - Brisbane Yamaha

Hayari 34z - Power Yachts

Horizon FD80

Horizon FD90 Skyline

Island Gypsy 40 Sedan Wide Body - Island Gypsy Boats

Island Gypsy 50 Wide Body - Island Gypsy Boats

Island Gypsy 50 XL - Island Gypsy Boats

Island Gypsy 50 Yacht Fisher - Island Gypsy Boats

Jeanneau 'Merry Fisher 895 Series 2' - Northside Marine

Kawasaki Ultra 160 LL

Kawasaki Ultra 160 LX-S

Kawasaki Ultra 310 LX

Kingfisher Powercat - Wynnum Marine

Launch 31 GT - Short Marine

Makocraft - 731 Island Craft

Malibu 23 LSV Wakesetter - JSW Powersports

Malibu 23 MXZ Wakesetter - JSW Powersports

Mancraft Superfly 44

Pop Fender - Maximo Yacht Controller

Mission 330 - Mission Tenders

Navan C30 - Navan Boats Australia

Nimbus Commuter 1 - Sports Marine

Ocean Signal RescueME PLB3 - All Sat Communications

RAND Supreme 27 Electric - Eyachts

REVO - Sunglasses Range (Winston, Vertex, Incline Models)

Whisper 300 - Riviera Nautic

Riviera 6000SY Platinum - Neptune Oceanic

Sea Fox 231 Bay - JSW Powersports

Sea Fox 268 Traveler - JSW Powersports

Sea-Doo GTR-X 300 - JSW Powersports

Sea-Doo RXP-X 325 - JSW Powersports

Sea-Doo RXT-X 325 - JSW Powersports

Seapower Australia - Solé Launch

Seawind 1170 'Sweet Disposition- Multihull Central

Steber Marine Plug-In Hybrid System 40ft Commercial Vessel

Superdeck Silver Turtle Pac

Swift Trawler 41 Sedan - Flagstaff Marine

Tesoro T40 - The Yacht Sales Co.

Udock Inflatable Docks - Floatables

Ultra L2 - Fliteboard

Viking 54 Convertible - Short Marine

VR Superyacht Experience - Echo Yachts

Yamaha F350 Outboard

Yamarin Boats - Wynnum Marine

As well as an incredible array of marine displays, SCIBS 2024 will delight visitors of all ages with exciting live entertainment, roving street entertainers, fishing masterclasses, catch 'n' cook sessions, on-water demonstrations, and two dedicated Kids' Zones.

Mr Hasser said showgoers could also look forward to the debut of the all-new Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience. This brand-new elevated precinct will offer guests a luxury beach club vibe including all-day dining, free-flowing beverages, pop-up bars and live entertainment all overlooking the resort's lagoon pool and award-winning marina.

"For those returning to the show, we say a warm welcome back. For new visitors, we know you're going to fall in love with the Show. We're proud to present the biggest and the best marine lifestyle show in the Southern Hemisphere."

General admission tickets are on-sale now from $35, with Lagoon Beach Club VIP Experience tickets available from $299. Kids under 16 enter for free with a paying adult. Tickets are only available online, there will not be a Box Office at the Show. Tickets available at sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and operated by Mulpha Events and is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism & Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast, Experience Gold Coast and Major Sponsor Bentley Brisbane & Gold Coast.

The 35th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will be held from May 23-26, 2024. For more visit sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au.