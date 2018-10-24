Sealegs releases the Amphibious 8.6m Alloy MAX

by The Sealegs Team 15 May 01:46 PDT

Sealegs the global leaders in amphibious technology, proudly announces the release of their latest innovation, the 8.6 metre Amphibious Alloy MAX.

Pioneering the future of marine engineering, Sealegs the global leaders in amphibious technology, proudly announce the release of their latest innovation, the Sealegs Amphibious 8.6 metre Alloy MAX. This groundbreaking vessel, designed in collaboration with our esteemed customers, represents the pinnacle of performance, versatility, and cutting-edge design in the amphibious marine industry.

A Revolution in Marine Exploration:

The Sealegs Amphibious 8.6m Alloy MAX is not just an amphibious craft - it is a revolution in marine exploration. Engineered with precision and crafted from the highest quality materials this vessel is built to withstand the toughest conditions while providing unparalleled comfort and functionality. Its amphibious capabilities allow for seamless transition between land and water making it the ideal choice for everyday boating enthusiasts, adventurers and anyone who demands the highest standards in marine mobility.

Customer- Led Design: Innovation at it Best:

At Sealegs, we believe the best innovations come from listening to our customers. This craft is the result of extensive feedback and collaboration with boating enthusiasts and professionals from around the world. Every detail, from the spacious and ergonomic cabin to the advanced navigation systems, has been thoughtfully designed to meet the real-world needs of our customers. The result is a vessel that not only meets, but exceeds expectations in terms of performance, safety, and usability.

Key Features of the Sealegs Amphibious 8.6m Alloy MAX include:

Greater stability - 2.5m Beam

Greater Range - 300 litre fuel tank

Massive 42% increase in rear deck space

60% better turning circle with 'Super Steering' included as standard

New ergonomic dashboard design to accommodate Yamaha Helm Master

Extended cabin roof to shade dash (extended roof 'eyebrow') and provision for an optional lock-up cabin.

Nicholas Glanfield, Sealegs marketing manager commented 'the release of the Sealegs Amphibious 8.6m Alloy MAX marks a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and excellence in amphibious technology'. We invite you to join us in this exciting new chapter and experience firsthand the unmatched versatility and performance of our latest creation.

Availability and Ordering

The craft is now available for pre-order. For more information, specifications, and to place an order, please visit our website at www.sealegs.com or contact our sales team at 0800 SEALEGS or from overseas on (+64 9) 414-5542.