Beyond silence: First electric Sialia 45 Sport yacht now under construction

Sialia 45 Sport Hull #1 cruising - Rendering © Sialia Yachts Sialia 45 Sport Hull #1 cruising - Rendering © Sialia Yachts

by Sialia Yachts 15 May 02:50 PDT

Sialia Yachts is proud to announce the start of construction for the inaugural electric Sialia 45 Sport model. Hull No. 1 is ready to set new standards of performance, design, and innovation in eco-yachting.

Responding to a growing market demand for electric sport yachts offering both performance and range, Sialia Yachts recently introduced the Sialia 45 Sport model. The rapid sales of this latest addition underscore the increasing importance of environmentally friendly yachts that can outperform conventional boats.

Penned by Denis Popov Design Studio as the perfect electric day cruiser, this 45-foot yacht does not compromise on range, speed, or luxury. The first carbon model will be built in Poland, a country with a long heritage of maritime craftsmanship and expertise in high-performance carbon designs.

The owner, who hails from Europe, opted for a Sandbar layout, along with a range extender and endurance battery pack in a custom 1st edition trim. While specific colors and details are waiting to be finalized, the yacht will showcase a custom finish with carefully selected materials.

Class-leading performance

Constructed from lightweight carbon, unit no. 1 will deliver unparalleled performance and endurance. Equipped with a powertrain boasting 2x 300 kW engines and a 500 kWh battery, the yacht will effortlessly reach top speeds exceeding 44 knots and offer a remarkable cruising range of 124 nautical miles.

"We recognized a market demand for a smaller electric model," explains Stanislav Szadkowski, Founder & CEO of Sialia Yachts. "Opting for a 45-foot size allows for versatility and accessibility. The enthusiastic reception for the Sialia 45 Sport reaffirms our commitment to innovation. We are excited to display Hull #1 at one of the first boats shows in 2025."

Sialia Yachts plans to perform detailed evaluations as construction progresses, including building a mock-up to optimize ergonomics on board. The exact delivery date has not yet been set, but Sialia Yachts intends to have the first Sialia 45 Sport ready for the boat show season by mid 2025 at the latest.

The Sialia 45 Sport model is the latest addition to the company's range and can be customized with three distinct trim levels: Standard, Plus, and Premium, according to each owner's needs, with two layouts to choose from.

For more information on the Sialia 45 Sport and to explore personalization options, visit the configurator on the Sialia Yachts website.

Specifications: