Italian premiere at the 2024 Venice Boat Show for the first unit of the WiderCat 92

by Wider 17 May 02:12 PDT 29 May - 2 June 2024
WiderCat 92 © Wider Yachts

The WiderCat 92, the innovative catamaran crafted by Wider, is set to make its Italian debut at the Venice Boat Show, taking place from May 29th to June 2nd, 2024.

This Italian premiere represents a special preview ahead of its worldwide debut scheduled for the Cannes Yachting Festival next September.

The unveiling of the WiderCat 92 marks a significant milestone for the shipyard and the realization of the new era under the leadership of Marcello Maggi, President of W-Fin Sarl, the holding company owning 100% of Wider's capital.

Resulting from the collaboration between Luca Dini Design and Centro Stile Wider, this 28-meter fiberglass vessel is the first of a new series of catamarans from the Marche shipyard. The WiderCat 92 embodies a seamless integration of exterior and interior spaces, combining aesthetics, functionality, and technological innovation.

WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts

Onboard the WiderCat 92 two VIP cabins and one double guest cabin provide comfort and ample space, while the owner's suite developed on the main deck is a true relaxation oasis, occupying almost half of the total space. What sets this vessel apart is its serial hybrid propulsion system, showcasing cutting-edge technology integrated with innovative design.

The tender garage, which transforms into a spacious aft beach, and the folding bulkheads that enhance the Beach Club exemplify the thoughtful optimization of onboard space. These features not only maximize guest comfort but also elevate the sailing experience, blending elegance, functionality and sustainability.

Ahead of the Italian premiere, Marcello Maggi expressed great satisfaction: "The WiderCat 92 is a testament to Wider's pioneering vision and construction expertise. Today, as in the past, Wider approaches the yachting market with ambition and the desire to continuously push the boundaries of technological innovation."

WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts

In its journey towards the future, Wider is partnering with Applied and their Future Marine software suite, cutting-edge systems for maritime navigation that provide reliable solutions for the control and digital management of advanced vessels. The Italian company, a leader in technological innovation and a strategic partner for industrial enterprises, has developed an innovative and engaging cockpit for Wider, integrating real-time 3D visualizations to monitor and control onboard systems. This system's strong visual impact and user-friendly interface also enhance document management, improving overall operational efficiency and significantly simplifying post-sales support. The partnership between Wider and Applied underscores the importance of digitalization in the yachting sector and highlights Applied's role in promoting innovation and excellence in the nautical environment.

Following the unveiling of the WiderCat 92 at the Venice Boat Show, a four-episode web series, produced in collaboration with The Creative Brothers, will be released. The key figures of the project will narrate the genesis and evolution of this groundbreaking multihull.

The choice of Venice for the debut of the new catamaran is certainly not coincidental: the lagoon city holds a special significance for the shipyard. Here, at the Wider Superyacht Hub, construction in under way on another ambitious project: the Moonflower 72, a 72-meter superyacht developed in collaboration with Nauta Design.

WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts
WiderCat 92 - photo © Wider Yachts

Additionally, the Marche shipyard is actively constructing more units of the WiderCat 92 at its new facility in Fano, the Wider Vision Hub. Following the recent launches of the WiderCat 92 and the first unit of the sleek WiLder 60, plans are already in motion to expand the range with new models.

The Venice Boat Show 2024 will showcase the collaboration between Wider and select Italian and international brands. The Talenti furnishings, crafted by visionary minds and meticulous hands, will take center stage at the Wider stand, embodying attention to detail and a thoughtful selection of materials and finishes. Meanwhile, TooA will demonstrate the fusion of tradition and technology in crafting a gelato infused with the distinct flavor of Wider. Visitors aboard the WiderCat 92 will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the customized versions of the Seabob F5S in a special Wider edition, as well as the groundbreaking SipaBoards Neo Silver Drive, the world's first electric SUP by Wider.

