Riviera opens its gates to the public to celebrate World Boating Day on May 25, 2024

by Riviera Australia 16 May 23:02 PDT 25 May 2024
The company's 16.8-hectare site within the Gold Coast Marine Precinct, is the largest motor yacht building facility in the southern hemisphere © Riviera Australia

Australia's premium luxury motor yacht builder Riviera will open the gates of its world-class production facility at Coomera to the public as part of the inaugural World Boating Day celebrations on May 25.

The 90-minute escorted behind-the-scenes tour, which starts at 11am, will offer guests a rare glimpse into Australia's most awarded luxury yacht builder's operations.

The company's 16.8-hectare site within the Gold Coast Marine Precinct, is the largest motor yacht building facility in the southern hemisphere. Over 950 world-leading craftspeople work together at this vast facility to build around 150 luxury motor yachts each year for the global motor yacht market.

The Riviera team of 950 people celebrate the launching of the 6,000th Riviera at the company's 16.8 hectare facility on the Gold Coast - photo © Darcy Starr www.darcystarr.com
The Riviera team of 950 people celebrate the launching of the 6,000th Riviera at the company's 16.8 hectare facility on the Gold Coast - photo © Darcy Starr www.darcystarr.com

Visitors will get to experience Riviera's state-of-the-art production facilities as well as see virtually every stage of their build from lamination to final launching and quality control. For boating enthusiasts, or anyone looking to establish a rewarding career in the boating industry, this is an opportunity not to be missed.

This special access is rarely available to the public.

During the World Boating Day tour participants will meet Riviera staff who will guide them on an informative journey showcasing how their team of master craftspeople bring these world-renowned luxury motor yachts to life.

"Over our proud 44-year history, we have launched more than 6000 motor yachts that today are cruising the great rivers, lakes, seas and oceans of the world. For more than four decades, we have proudly developed the careers of hundreds of master craftspeople,'' said Riviera owner Rodney Longhurst.

"Our world class motor yacht collection ranges from 39 to 78 feet in length and spans four individual designs - Sport Yacht, SUV, Sports Motor Yacht and our flagship 78 Motor Yacht.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to Riviera on World Boating Day.

Riviera creates around 150 motor yachts per year, more than 60 per cent of which are exported around the world - photo © Darcy Starr www.darcystarr.com
Riviera creates around 150 motor yachts per year, more than 60 per cent of which are exported around the world - photo © Darcy Starr www.darcystarr.com

The Superyacht Life Foundation's World Boating Day (May 25 - 26, 2024) is a new initiative aimed at showcasing the boating industry's everyday operations to a fresh audience.

"For anyone interested in boating, motor yachts, or boat-building, this tour offers them a rare glimpse into our operations and an understanding of how our Gold Coast-based company has become recognised as one of the world's leading boat builders.''

Around 60 percent of all new Riviera motor yachts are destined for owners around the world, exported to the Americas, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Registration for the Riviera World Boating Open Day tour is essential. To register visit www.rivieraaustralia.com/world-boating-day for more information.

