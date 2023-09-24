Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2023 S-Series LEADERBOARD

Meet ISA's new Viper line - Innate contemporary charm

by ISA Yachts 17 May 06:20 PDT

ISA Yachts presents the new Viper line that takes in the shipyard's over twenty years of experience in the production of GRP sports boats, which made the brand famous all worldwide for, and perfects it through new stylistic elements, excellent performance and flexible solutions to optimize the interior spaces.

A new concept that once again accentuates the innate identity of ISA models by creating even sleeker and more defined lines though maintaining a fresh and contemporary style.

ISA Viper 120 - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Viper 120 - photo © ISA Yachts

Hence the first collaboration with the Fulvio De Simoni entrusted with the development of both the exterior and interior design. Naval engineering is carried out by ISA Yachts. The Viper line will include three models of 100, 120 and 140 feet, all made of composite with carbon reinforcements.

The first project to be presented and put into production, with delivery expected in 2026, is the 38-metre 120 Viper, which a reduced draft of 1.5 metres suitable for shallow waters like the Caribbean Sea. Fitted with 3 MAN or MTU engines, at the customer's choice, this displacement vessel can reach the maximum speed of 33 knots and cruising at 26 knots.

ISA Viper 120 - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Viper 120 - photo © ISA Yachts

Laid out into three distinct zones, the cockpit is certainly the most representative area of 120 Viper, where at sea level, the stern beach club is equipped with a multifunctional 'transformer' (bathing step ladder and gangway); climbing two side steps we come across a large sun pad facing towards the aft and a lounge furnished with sofas and a coffee table. The two opening side balconies lend an extraordinary liveability to this area. The third zone is dominated by an outdoor table which can seat up to 8 people. The combined aft galley and bar is unmissable and the up/down tinted glass partition makes it suitable for both formal and informal occasions like show cooking and cocktail parties, as well as enclosed kitchen guaranteeing maximum screening from guests. To the left of the bar there is a staircase leading to the sun deck.

To maximize interior space, just one port-side walkway to the bow is provided on the port side, and amidships, close to the salon, another opening balcony allows to marvel at the view even from the indoor sofas.

ISA 120 - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA 120 - photo © ISA Yachts

At the bow there is a circular pool with sun loungers and sofas. Entering, we are welcomed by a second combined bar-galley unit before reaching the bright salon, with opening floor-to-ceiling windows to fully enjoy the scenic views and furnished with semi-circular sofas and armchairs. A second 10-seater circular table completes the set-up.

The wheelhouse is located on the main deck forward, and to its left we find the staircase leading to the lower deck housing 4 double cabins with private bathroom and the owner's cabin with double bathroom. The latter comes with two different options: amidships to make the most of the 7.9 metre beam or in the bow with a large walk-in closet.

ISA 120 - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA 120 - photo © ISA Yachts

The sun deck, with carbon hard top, includes the second helm station as well as providing a private and versatile space for guests. Its layout features two large sun pads at the stern, a lounge area with sofas, an L-shaped bar and a 12-seater table.

The entrance to the crew quarters, which include three cabins with private bathrooms for four crew members and the captain, has been positioned near the galley to ensure maximum privacy and separation from guests.

The garage for the 5-metre tender is placed on the starboard side.

ISA 120 - Main deck - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA 120 - Main deck - photo © ISA Yachts

Related Articles

ISA Sportiva 66 metres enters the outfitting stage
Currently under construction in Ancona ISA Yachts is pleased to announce that the ISA Sportiva 66-metre project, currently under construction in Ancona, has entered the outfitting stage. Posted on 7 May ISA launches project UNICA 40m
The epitome of contemporary trends ISA Yachts announces the launch of the new 40-metre project UNICA, a semi-displacement and full-aluminum superyacht with a draft of just 2.2mt. Posted on 29 Mar ISA Gran Turismo 45m M/U UV II
Harmony of shapes and triumph of light A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features true to the DNA of the historic Ancona shipyard. A combination of sophisticated naval engineering and elegant shapes that marries detailed interiors with warm tones and a contemporary flair. Posted on 24 Sep 2023 New ISA Sportivo line
Coupé profile and sophisticated details The design aims at a dominating combination of sporty lines typical of the coupé automotive world and interiors characterized by large volumes and an extremely contemporary imprint. Posted on 10 Sep 2023 New ISA Gran Turismo 50m
Streamlined profile and fully balanced volumes ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, continuing with the restyling of its distinctive Gran Turismo line, presents the new ISA GT 50 metres. Posted on 24 Aug 2023 GT45 M/Y UV II christened at Ancona shipyard
A superyacht with marked characteristics and stylistic features proper to the ISA DNA ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, announces that the next model to be christened at the Ancona shipyard is the new ISA GT 45 M/Y UV II. Posted on 7 Jun 2023 ISA Gran Turismo 70m: rewriting history
The first model to take shape from the expert hands of Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi ISA Yachts, a Palumbo Superyachts brand, presents the new generation of Gran Turismo, the shipyard's traditional line that has contributed to its international success. Posted on 27 May 2023 New ISA GT 33m: sophisticated coupé
The exterior and interior design is by Architect Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the launch of a new model of the Granturismo line: the compact 33 metres with sinuous lines and a sophisticated soul. Posted on 22 Sep 2022 Introducing the new Extra X76 Loft
Exploiting advanced technical experience and world-class Italian craftsmanship Exterior design and naval architecture are the work of the technical team of Palumbo Superyachts in collaboration with Guida Design. The Milan based studio Hot Lab took care of the interior. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF
Speed away in full luxury and comfort A 45-metre with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile. Posted on 22 Jul 2022
Maritimo 2023 S-Series FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2024 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy