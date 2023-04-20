Nuvolari Lenard's first sub-500 GT S1 superyacht ready for summer launch from Mengi Yay

by Nuvolari Lenard 19 May 02:49 PDT

When renowned Venetian design studio Nuvolari Lenard brought all its experience and expertise to bear on a new series of beautifully considered superyachts, the result was a tour de force of concepts ranging from the 47 metre NL S1 to the Nuvolari Lenard Plus range from 52 to 65 metres.

Now, the first of those inspired designs - the 47-metre S1 - is about to be launched as it nears completion at the Mengi Yay shipyard in Turkey. The yacht, soon to be followed by a twin, will be completed in the summer and will be a star of the Monaco Yacht Show in September.

That experience and expertise of the studio team has coalesced into a stunning steel and aluminium yacht for expert yachtsmen who want to experience everything the blue planet has to offer. Indeed, the S1 project arose following the request of a very experienced owner who want to capture not just the essence of a larger vessel but also its deck and interior spaces in a sub-50-metre and - crucially - sub-500GT package. The advantages are clear - the S1 is a yacht that offers the luxury, versatility, range and capability of a 60-metre yacht but in a smaller, Med-friendly package.

"The S1 opens up more destinations thanks to its 4,000-mile range while opening up more cruising grounds because of its more compact size," enthuses Naval Architect Carlo Nuvolari, Co-Founder of the studio Nuvolari Lenard. "But it doesn't achieve those through compromises - with more than three decades of expertise to draw on, we have managed to bring ideas from our much larger superyacht projects down to the S1, and as result she offers large exterior decks, side deck walkways that you'd expect to see on a much larger yacht, and showstopper features for a sub-50 metre such as a bridge deck owner suite and a giant sundeck."

The owner's deck boasts an aft-facing suite the benefits from the great upper-deck vantage point for a view to die for, with an expansive ensuite that also offers big vistas thanks to large windows. The main cabin leads out onto the upper aft deck, which affords a long private terrace that can also be sheltered from the wind and the elements under the extended shade of the sundeck overhead thanks to glass panels that slide aft. The result is a versatile deck area that, much like a winter garden, can offer all-season inside-outside living.

Guests are equally in for a treat, with the S1 offering four double ensuite cabins on the lower deck, two of which can be transformed by way of a moveable partition into an exceptional VIP suite. Moreover, the S1 is a yacht for all generations as it features an elevator - a rarity for yachts in this size bracket.

Guests of all ages will no doubt also be taken with the social areas, which include a private forward saloon on the main deck with an open balcony overlooking the sea. This versatile lounge can serve as a study, cinema, spot for music or simply a space for relaxation - aided, of course, by a large, glazed wine cellar that stores bottles in a controlled environment.

On deck there's just as much to fall in love with. The beach club and the very large cockpit entirely covered by the sun are the playground where owner and guests can enjoy a vast array of sea-related activities. The cockpit is equipped with a folding bulwark and retractable crane capable of lifting 2.6 tons - it can accommodate a large tender, or even a car, while leaving more than half of the space free for the sofa and bar area. It's an ideal place to host a party with many guests, as well as to enjoy intimate family time.

The S1's sundeck is one of the largest in this category of yachts. "It offers three different areas: the aft area for sunbathing, the central and completely sheltered living area in the sun with a mini pool and a view towards the bow," enthuses Carlo Nuvolari. "This deck, where guests will surely spend a lot of time and consume meals, is also served by an independent crew staircase to ensure quality service and privacy - it's a key aspect of the onboard experience that a lot of yachts at this size miss."

That the S1 achieves all this without appearing cumbersome or bloated is testament to the genius of the Nuvolari Lenard team. "Her lines do reflect a certain masculinity, with a powerful, high bow and an unmistakeable aft characterised by a transformer platform and water sports area," explains Dan Lenard, Designer and Co-Founder of the Studio Nuvolari Lenard. "But she also has her graceful, feminine touches too, from her sleek and elegant profile to her serene interior design - realised by the Nuvolari Lenard team with artistic direction by Valentina Zannier. Wood and bronze feature, with the warm and reassuring tones balancing the abundance of light coming in through the expansive yawns of glass in the superstructure, creating the ultimate in luxury while eschewing ostentation."

It's not just in her looks, design and layout that the S1 impresses. The hull is a masterpiece of efficiency and comfort, coming from the boards of the renowned Van Oossanen naval architecture practice in the Netherlands. Engineering and systems have also been considered for long-term cruising practicality, with an engine room accessible from a proper control room which holds all the electrical panels. Additionally, with plenty of space for stores - including a large locker for dive equipment, and a refrigerated locker for waste storage - and easy-to-get-to technical compartments, the S1 is an engineer's dream.

Further, the Mengi Yay shipyard has beautifully realised the construction, including the polished stainless steel, enthusiastically following Nuvolari Lenard's design. "It has been a privilege to realise the superb design of the S1 and all of Nuvolari Lenard's details that make the S1 such a special project," says Hüseyin Mengi, Chairman of the Board at Mengi Yay shipyard. "As a family owned yard with 60 years of experience building yachts, we are excited to be nearing completion of a superyacht that we are confident will stun when she appears at the Monaco show, as well as everywhere else she goes."