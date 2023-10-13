Benetti starts outfitting work on new 67 metre B.Now

Benetti FB289, 67 metre B.Now © Sargentini Foto Benetti FB289, 67 metre B.Now © Sargentini Foto

by Benetti 18 May 07:55 PDT

Benetti has begun work on the outfitting of a new 67-metre B.Now at its Livorno shipyard. The exterior styling of this steel yacht with six decks - one for use exclusively by the owners - is the work of RWD, while the interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Work is now under way at Benetti's Livorno shipyard on the outfitting of FB289, a 67-metre steel yacht in the B.Now family with six decks, one of which reserved exclusively for the owners, who are represented by West Nautical.

For this yacht, which features a high level of customisation, Benetti sourced the exterior styling from RWD. While for the interiors the owners called in the British company, Reymond Langton Design, a company set up in 2001, who have a multi-disciplinary approach drawing on the founding partners' experience in various sectors.

This unit has an Observation Deck, a Bridge Deck featuring an outdoor stern area plus a wing station. The Main Deck is designed with a spacious lounge, a lobby, the guest cabins, and an outdoor pool. The Lower Deck features a gym and beach area, plus the engine room, garage, galley, and crew quarters. The bottom Tank Deck is where the services are located (freezer/fridge room, laundry, crew lounge and crew services).

This new yacht is a perfect example of the high level of customisation that Benetti offers owners and its close collaboration with their representatives, in this case West Nautical, with which the Shipyard established an extremely synergic relationship right from the start of construction.

Massimiliano Casoni, Benetti General Manager, commented: "The success of the B.Now line, and the general increase in demand for large steel yachts, is an important acknowledgement of Benetti's customisation expertise and our ability to satisfy the owners' needs and tastes."

Geoff Moore, West Nautical Managing Director: "West Nautical, having brokered the deal for the owner to make the purchase, are greatly enjoying the build process at Benetti and working alongside the interior design team at Raymond Langdon Design. During the first phase of the build with the steel and aluminium construction work, it was great to oversee the project between Benetti and their suppliers. Now the outfitting work starts at Benetti's Livorno shipyard for two years of work before her delivery, which will be closely overseen by our on-site project managers".

The delivery of this 67-metre B.Now is scheduled for summer 2026.