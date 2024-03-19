Maserati collaborates with Vita Power to create Tridente

by Vita Power 19 May 21:19 PDT

Maserati collaborates with Vita Power to create TRIDENTE, a luxury all-electric powerboat, extending Maserati's electrification strategy onto the water.

Vita Power and Maserati share the same vision for the mobility of the future with no compromise on performance and elegance. Vita Power is a marine technology company founded to reduce the impact on the marine environment by developing an electric and integrated ecosystem of high-performance electric propulsion systems and fully electric boats for recreational and commerical applications, supported by a dedicated marine fast charging infrastructure.

The 10.5m zero emission powerboat is built for lake and coastal day cruising, with peak power of 600HP and battery capacity of 252 kWh, delivering a cruising speed of 25 knots, a top speed of 40 knots, and recharging in under one hour.

The TRIDENTE has seating for 8 passengers in a cockpit which can be configured for dining or acceleration. Passengers can relax on a sundeck alongside a bathing area with a shower and ladder for swimming. An enclosed cabin forward includes a day berth and WC.

The dayboat is made of carbon fibre, finished to the highest creative standards by the craftsmen at Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with a history of over 200 years of passion and excellence, and a specialist in superyacht tenders.