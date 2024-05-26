ILIAD Catamarans set to showcase two models at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by ILIAD Catamarans 20 May 23:04 PDT

ILIAD Catamarans is anticipating extremely strong interest in its two models on display at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, opening this Thursday 23 May on the Gold Coast.

The company will be showcasing the immensely popular ILIAD 53F, which was awarded 2024 Multihull of the Year, as well as the powerhouse ILIAD 62.

The luxury long-range cruising catamarans continue to garner huge interest from powerboat enthusiasts who appreciate generous living space, extraordinary fuel efficiency and an exquisite quality of finish.

The ILIAD 53F and ILIAD 62 will be available for inspections with The Yacht Sales Co, the exclusive Asia Pacific dealer for the shipyard.

The ILIAD 53F will be located on Marina E/F, while the ILIAD 62 will be on display with Ahoy Club on Marina E Pier.

ILIAD Catamarans is enjoying solid success throughout Asia Pacific, and has also been warmly received in The United States where its first model was recently sold into the region.

In addition to the ILIAD 53F and ILIAD 62, the shipyard's range also comprises the ILIAD 53S, ILIAD 53E (electric hybrid) and the recently unveiled ILIAD 75 flagship model.

Further information and appointments to inspect the models on display at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show can be obtained by visiting iliadcatamarans.com/events/2024-sanctuary-cove-international-boat-show-3 or emailing