Maritimo Launches the Black Edition at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2024

by Maritimo 21 May 14:00 PDT

Better in Black

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht builder Maritimo has Globally Launched the all-new Black Editions of the M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the M600 Offshore Flybridge Motor Yacht at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat show. These new models include a series of updates to its revered line of luxury cruisers, equipping these models with features both practical and aesthetic to suit a new era of owners and their requirements. Adding yet another level of refinement and style to Maritimo M55, M60 and M600 models.

The Black Edition is borne of Maritimo’s objective to constantly improve even its best-selling models. The company’s meticulous review of onboard style, comfort, and functionality has resulted in new elements of elegance and sophistication.

In Pursuit of Perfection

All of this is accomplished and integrated with the unparalleled engineering and performance Maritimo yachts are known for. Relentless in their quest for excellence, Maritimo is proud to adorn new models with the striking Black Edition mark.

Simon Stewart, Maritimo Marketing Manager, describes the Black Edition models as “a significant change that embraces owner feedback and raises the bar in terms of design and on-board experience”. “It is the natural evolution of Maritimo’s top selling models of the 50, 55 and 60, and taking the learnings from customers, including learnings from the flagships of the Maritimo fleet – the S75 and M75 – to create a repertoire of elements and styling that distinguish these models and set them further apart from contenders in their class.”

The Black Edition includes all the features and functions of preceding models but with deeper refinement and styling to our Enclosed Flybridge Motor Yachts - M55, M60 and M600 Offshore.

Entertaining enhanced

One of the hallmarks of Maritimo motor yachts is their large open cockpits that seamlessly connect with the galley inside. The new Black Edition enhances the cockpit with several practical and stylish improvements, such as a redesigned,larger transom island separating the main cockpit from the swim platform which now incorporates an upgraded lounge and expanded BBQ area.

The new layout now includes a convenient lazarette access door alongside a built- in fridge and redesigned BBQ and sink. Access to the redesigned forward facing cockpit lounge is through dual integrated side gates.

The class-leading upper cockpit area has even more space than before and this area can now be configured in several ways, including with a fixed table running across the deck, and the optional additional L-shaped seating with storage underneath, as well as a convenient wet bar. The doors connecting the adjacent galley can either be slide or bifold, depending on the exterior seating arrangement.

A glance inside

The signature aft galley location, pioneered by Maritimo, forms the central point for convenient access outdoors to the cockpit, inside to the saloon and up the stairs to the enclosed flybridge and Skylounge.

The Black Edition galley has taken this successful formula and combines this to offer increased counter space while maintaining excellent storage capabilities.

The fully equipped galley offers several enhancements, including more bench space on the starboard side without losing space for the hot plates, oven, and necessary storage. Combined with the upright existing fridge/freezer location is space for a new large overhead cupboard above the counter.

There is now the option for a wine fridge to be located in the island bench or underneath the stairs on the port side of the galley. Plus, the ability to store drinks and glassware in the cupboard facing forward into the saloon area.

Levelled up

Within the enclosed flybridge, the Black Edition helm brings the enhanced styling and layout of the flagship M75 into the new models. The low-profile dash features a totally redesigned multifunction and engine screen pods, with enhanced ergonomics for easy access to all the necessary controls. The upgraded fully electric helm seats complete the space to make it a comfortable zone for travelling long distances.

The Black Edition also upgrades the existing cabinet to a two and three-door wet bar, as well as an entirely new lounge seat with storage options, adding comfort, functionality and even more style to the Skylounge.

Up front

The Black Edition increases the capabilities of the forward deck, taking cues from the expansive M75 deck with a new larger optional sun pad with adjustable backrests, dual drink holders, and handrails on both sides. Combined with an additional forward-facing bow lounge, it creates the perfect place for socialising and sunbathing. This area can also be converted for tender storage, equipped with a crane davit and removeable chocks.

Current model Maritimos are renowned for their performance and handling in any conditions. The placement of their engines and tanks increase stability, and low shaft angles provide incredible efficiencies. The new Black Edition Maritimos maintain the engineering and design forged from over twenty years of building enclosed flybridge motor yachts and furthers this esteemed line to new heights of styling, comfort, and functionality.

New Black Edition Maritimos on the way

The Global Launch of the Maritimo Black models will take place at the 2024 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, 23 to 26 May in Queensland, Australia, followed by the US debut in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in October 2024.